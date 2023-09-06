AHN, Highmark Health Announce Plans for Innovative, Holistic Neuroscience Center on AGH Campus

"Patients and their families can rest assured that the doors to our new facility will open the window to an unprecedented, life-changing care experience," said Donald Whiting, MD, Chair of the AHN Neuroscience Institutes and AHN's chief medical officer. Tweet this

The center will serve as a hub for AHN's nationally recognized clinical programs addressing the complete spectrum of neurological diseases, including stroke, epilepsy, Alzheimer's, headaches, neuromuscular disease, traumatic brain injuries, brain cancer and movement disorders, such as Parkinson's Disease. It will also be home to the organization's neurosciences research efforts.

Construction on the new facility officially began in January, with completion of the project expected by late-2024.

"The demand for comprehensive neurological disease care is growing in our region, and across the country, as the population ages and as the number of innovative therapeutic options available to patients provides the hope of living longer, healthier lives," said Donald Whiting, MD, Chair of the AHN Neuroscience Institutes and AHN's chief medical officer.

Dr. Whiting said the Neuroscience Center will provide a VIP-like experience for every patient and build a life-long link to the comprehensive clinical and holistic services they and their families will need. Nurse navigators assigned to each patient will provide close, personalized care guidance, helping them adhere to their treatment plans and conveniently access all the resources they need, including in-person, virtual health, and community-based services.

"This significant investment in our Institute's capabilities is another great example of the unique, blended health strategy and Living Health model that AHN and Highmark Health are advancing to improve the quality of healthcare, reduce the costs of care and help patients live their best lives while managing chronic diseases," said Jim Benedict, AHN President. "Our new facility will not only greatly enhance a patient's access to care, but it will also transform the nature of that care by creating a center of excellence where leading caregivers from across many disciplines work collaboratively to develop effective, individualized care plans and improve outcomes."

The new facility will feature advanced neurodiagnostic capabilities and an infusion center for patients who receive IV medications for chronic neurologic conditions. Onsite ancillary services will include speech, physical and occupational therapy, behavioral and mental health support, nutrition and exercise therapy, financial/insurance counseling and liaisons to other community resources that can help patients and their families better navigate the challenges of living with a chronic neurological condition.

"Neurological diseases often require a patient's whole family to become part of the caregiver team," Dr. Whiting said. "That's why it's essential that we also address every social determinant of health concern for our patients and their families, such as food, housing and transportation needs, and conveniently provide a full spectrum of services onsite that connect them to those vital resources."

The new facility's patient-centered design - developed with considerable input from AHN caregivers and patients themselves - mirrors that which AHN has incorporated into other recently opened programs and facilities, including the AHN Cahouet Center for Comprehensive Parkinson's Care, the AHN Cancer Institute hub at AGH and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute at West Penn Hospital.

"At AHN, we understand that the best architects of clinical programs and health care facilities are the actual caregiving teams who will work within them and who know intuitively what kind of settings and resources enable them to perform at the highest level and, in turn, create the best overall health experiences for their patients," said Benedict. "This incredible new Neurosciences Center is another tangible step we are taking to fulfill that promise and bring our Living Health model to life."

The layout of the Neuroscience Center places related departments together to create multidisciplinary clinics that can share talent, resources, and best practices - minimizing the burden of patients traveling between locations and on different days to see the variety of specialists who may be involved in their overall care.

The center will feature accommodating exam rooms uniquely designed for patients with disabilities and sensory issues – including sensitivity to light and sound. The rooms will also allow both in-person and virtual visits with multiple providers during a single visit. Other amenities designed to enhance the patient experience include valet parking, expedited facial recognition check-in, iPhone wayfinding, a grab-and-go café, a health and wellness education center, and multiple conference rooms for patient support groups, educational sessions, and community meetings.

"Whether you have a newly diagnosed neurological issue or a chronic condition, patients and their families can rest assured that the doors to our new facility will open the window to an unprecedented, life-changing care experience," Dr. Whiting said. "There is nothing else like it for this patient population in the tri-state region, if not the entire country."

Under Dr. Whiting's leadership, the AHN Neuroscience Institute is a regional and national referral center for patients with complex neurological health issues. The program over the years has helped pioneer and refine breakthrough medical and surgical therapies for a wide gamut of such conditions, from traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, to brain tumors, stroke, myasthenia gravis, MS, ALS, epilepsy, and movement disorders, including Parkinson's, essential tremor, and dystonia.

The institute comprises more than 50 physicians and 54 advanced practice providers, offering care at more than 30 clinical locations across Western Pennsylvania.

To learn more, visit ahn.org/services/neuroscience.

Media Contact

Sarafina James, Allegheny Health Network, 412-609-2902, [email protected], ahn.org/services/neuroscience

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network