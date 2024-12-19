AHN media release: Bethany Casagranda, DO, MBA, appointed Chief Medical Officer for Allegheny Health Network

"Dr. Casagranda is a talented and effective physician executive, and her inclusive, respectful leadership style will foster a dynamic, innovative clinical environment that aligns the goals and objectives of AHN and positions us well to continue achieving our quintuple aim across every discipline." Post this

PITTSBURGH, PA (Dec. 19, 2024) — Allegheny Health Network (AHN) today announced the appointment of Bethany Casagranda, DO, MBA, as the organization's new chief medical officer (CMO), and president of Allegheny Clinic, AHN's employed physician organization, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Dr. Casagranda succeeds Donald Whiting, MD, who has served as AHN's CMO since 2019 and is the long-time chair of the network's Neuroscience Institute. Dr. Whiting will continue in his neuroscience Chair role, which includes developing AHN's new integrative neurologic disease treatment and research center on the Allegheny General Hospital (AGH) campus.

As chair of AHN's Imaging Institute since 2017, Dr. Casagranda has advanced high-quality care, leveraging state-of-the-art imaging technology across the network's expansive system of hospital and ambulatory imaging facilities.

In her new capacity as CMO, Dr. Casagranda will serve as the lead clinical executive for AHN's employed physician organization and AHN hospital medical staffs. AHN has a network of 2,500 employed and affiliated doctors. She will also play a key role in AHN's ongoing clinical transformation, including integrated efforts between AHN and Highmark Health to further develop and execute the organization's "Living Health" clinical model, which advances medical protocols through evidence-based high-quality care redesign.

"Dr. Casagranda is a talented and effective physician executive, and her inclusive, respectful leadership style will foster a dynamic, innovative clinical environment that aligns the goals and objectives of AHN and positions us well to continue achieving our quintuple aim across every discipline," said Jim Benedict, president, AHN. "As the chair of imaging, she has a unique, broad perspective on clinical operations that makes her the ideal candidate to assume this important role for our organization."

Under Dr. Casagranda's leadership, the AHN Imaging Institute has experienced significant growth and investment. Radiologist talent within the network has grown from 28 to 124 physicians during her tenure and in 2024 alone, AHN's Allegheny Valley Hospital, Westfield Memorial Hospital and Jefferson Hospital all opened newly expanded and renovated imaging centers. Last year, AHN also opened a new state-of-the-art imaging center at its Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, and Allegheny General Hospital is currently completing a $100 million upgrade of its imaging services.

Additionally, the Imaging Institute has recently completed a four-year journey to designate all AHN imaging facilities as Diagnostic Imaging Centers of Excellence (DICOE), as recognized by the American College of Radiology. Considered the industry's most distinguished achievement, DICOE designation identifies imaging programs that deliver patient care quality and radiation safety at the highest levels. Throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and Delaware, AHN is the only health system to achieve this prestigious designation among adult imaging centers.

"Of all the exceptional qualities that Dr. Casagranda brings to the AHN CMO role, perhaps none is more important than the commitment she has demonstrated to providing high-quality, high-value care that places the patient experience and clinical outcomes at the center of every decision," said Tony Farah, MD, chief medical and clinical transformation officer at Highmark Health. "That focus is the hallmark of our Living Health model, which leverages the complementary capabilities of Highmark Health and AHN, and leaders like Dr. Casagranda are who make it possible."

Dr. Casagranda obtained her undergraduate degree from Washington and Jefferson College, earned her medical degree from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and completed her residency and fellowship training at UPMC, where she remained on staff and faculty until 2013, when she joined AHN. At AHN, she has held a variety of leadership positions, including Program Director of the Radiology Residency program, Musculoskeletal (MSK) Fellowship Director, MSK Division Director, and most recently, Professor and Chair of the Department of Radiology.

Her clinical specialty is musculoskeletal radiology, and she is certified by the American Board of Radiology in diagnostic radiology.

"It's the privilege of a lifetime to serve AHN as its next CMO, and to carry on the great tradition of so many phenomenal leaders, like Dr. Whiting and Dr. Farah, who have held this position," Dr. Casagranda said.

"I look forward to working with all my physician colleagues, AHN hospital presidents, and leaders across Highmark Health, as we care for our patients and members and build on our shared commitment to creating a transformative health model that sets the standard for care quality, value, equity, population health and clinician wellness."

About the Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, multiple employed physician organizations, home and community-based health services, a research institute, and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, trauma care, cardiovascular disease, organ transplantation, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes, autoimmune disease and more. AHN employs approximately 23,000 people, has more than 2,500 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Media Contact

Bill Toland, Allegheny Health Network, 412 337 1738, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network