AHN Neuroscience Institute to Launch Dedicated Neuroscience Track within AlphaLab Health

"The AHN Neuroscience Institute is home to a diverse and robust faculty dedicated to addressing clinical neurological problems," said Donald Whiting, MD, chair of the AHN Neuroscience Institute. "This partnership with AlphaLab Health provides an incredible opportunity for our clinicians to collaborate directly with entrepreneurs. By defining gaps in current care and guiding the development of practical, scalable solutions, we can bring our ideas and creativity to bear in finding next-generation solutions for patients."

For over five years, AlphaLab Health has been nurturing new companies, attracting significant outside capital, generating high-paying jobs in the region, and acting as a catalyst for innovation, helping AHN and Highmark Health address pressing clinical challenges.

With the introduction of the neuroscience track, the annual AlphaLab Health cohort will expand from six to eight companies, incorporating the two new ventures dedicated to neuroscience-focused initiatives. These companies will benefit from supplemental content specific to neurosciences, an expanded mentor and investor network, and direct clinician support from the AHN Neuroscience Institute.

AHN neuroscientists and clinicians will play a pivotal role in the new track, contributing to strategy development, defining focal areas, and assisting in the selection process for companies. Clinicians will provide crucial engagement and mentorship to selected startups, offering real-world feedback to help refine product development and accelerate market entry. The Institute will also provide access to facilities, data, and equipment, as appropriate.

The grant will also provide additional financial support for AlphaLab Health operations and direct investments in the cohort companies.

"AlphaLab Health has been incredibly successful in transforming innovative ideas into viable solutions that benefit patients and our health care system," said Jeffrey Cohen, MD, Chief Physician Executive of Community Health and Innovation for AHN. "The introduction of a dedicated neuroscience track, supported by this remarkable grant, represents a significant leap forward. It will allow us to channel the expertise of the AHN Neuroscience Institute into solving complex neurological problems, bringing cutting-edge solutions to patients faster."

The collaboration marks a deeper integration between Allegheny Health Network and Innovation Works, one of the most active early-stage investors in the country and the most active in Pennsylvania. This enhanced partnership will create a direct pathway for developing life sciences innovations focused on neurological issues.

"Our partnership with Allegheny Health Network through AlphaLab Health has created a platform to support many sub-verticals of health sciences including neuroscience," said Ven Raju, CEO of Innovation Works. "This new neuroscience track expands the reach and impact of AlphaLab Health and strengthens our ability to nurture companies that are poised to make a real difference in the lives of those affected by neurological conditions. The AHN Neuroscience Institute's deep clinical insights will be invaluable to our founders."

Program participants also receive private office space and biosafety level 1 (BSL-1) laboratories at AHN Suburban, a former hospital turned innovation campus in Bellevue, Pennsylvania.

AlphaLab Health's unique resources, including access to staff and clinical trials at a major healthcare network, are a significant draw for startup founders. Since its inception in 2020, AlphaLab Health has invested in 30 companies, which have secured over $65 million in follow-on funding.

