AHN Offers Innovative Low-Dose Radiation Therapy for Osteoarthritis

But before that could happen, Culbertson learned about low-dose radiation therapy (LDRT) for osteoarthritis, an innovative new therapy being offered at several Allegheny Health Network (AHN) locations including AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie, where he eventually completed six treatments.

"My shoulder used to bother me at night if I slept on it, but since the treatments, it hasn't been bothering me. I'm not even considering shoulder replacement anymore," Culbertson said.

Led by Chirag Shah, MD, chair of Radiation Oncology at AHN Cancer Institute and a modern pioneer in the use of LDRT for arthritis, this therapy program is now available at all 12 AHN Radiation Oncology locations throughout Western Pennsylvania and Ohio.

"Osteoarthritis is a chronic and often debilitating condition that causes pain, stiffness, and swelling in the joints," said Dr. Shah. "Arthritis can severely impact mobility and quality of life, and many patients struggle with limited options once medications, injections, or even surgery fail to provide relief."

LDRT delivers precise, low doses of radiation to affected joints. Studies have shown that LDRT can provide significant and lasting relief for up to 75% of patients without the side effects commonly associated with other arthritis treatments. Chronic use of NSAIDs can cause stomach ulcers, for example, while overuse of corticosteroids can also cause a host of side effects.

Because of its anti-inflammatory effects, low-dose radiation has been used for decades to treat certain benign inflammatory and degenerative disorders, such as epicondylitis and plantar fasciitis. In recent years, researchers have resumed exploration of its wider application as a potential therapy for osteoarthritis. The doses of radiation used for osteoarthritis therapy are at significantly lower levels than those used to treat cancer; research suggests that LDRT provides joint relief by reducing the production of inflammatory proteins known as cytokines.

"Low-dose radiation therapy gives us an innovative, safe, and noninvasive way to help patients regain function and improve their day-to-day lives. We are excited to bring this therapy to our communities, where many people live with chronic arthritis pain," said Dr. Shah.

Osteoarthritis affects more than 32 million adults in the U.S., making it the most common form of arthritis. The condition can impact nearly any joint, including the knees, hips, spine, fingers, shoulders, and ankles. Traditional treatments often include anti-inflammatory medications, physical therapy, injections, and joint replacement surgery.

Dr. Shah recently co-authored clinical guidelines for the use of radiation therapy in treating osteoarthritis, outlining best practices for physicians nationwide. These guidelines, published in the journal, Practical Radiation Oncology have helped pave the way for broader adoption of LDRT across the United States.

"Radiation therapy has long been used safely and effectively to treat cancer, but at very low doses, it also has an anti-inflammatory effect that benefits patients with arthritis," said Dr. Shah. "We are proud to be among the leaders in bringing this therapy to patients who are looking for more effective solutions."

For more information on AHN and the AHN Cancer Institute, visit ahn.org or call 412-DOCTORS.

