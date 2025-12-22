AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute Offers Strategies to Combat Holiday Blues

The holiday blues are often a natural reaction to the various stressors of the season. It is important to identify these stressors, acknowledge all the different feelings that may be present, and utilize a variety of healthy coping skills. Post this

However, those with existing mental health diagnoses are often more susceptible to the holiday blues — according to a survey from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 24% of people with a diagnosed mental illness find that the holidays make their condition "a lot" worse and 40% say "somewhat" worse.

"Although we tend to think of this season as a time of joy and hope, people often experience other feelings," said Gary Swanson, MD, a psychiatrist with the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute. "The holiday blues are often a natural reaction to the various stressors of the season. It is important to identify these stressors, acknowledge all the different feelings that may be present, and utilize a variety of healthy coping skills."

The AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute offers the following strategies to help individuals effectively combat the holiday blues:

Practice Gratitude: Regularly reflect on things you are thankful for, no matter how small. A gratitude practice can shift your perspective towards more positive emotions.

Set Realistic Expectations: Move away from the idea of a "perfect" holiday. Embrace imperfections and focus on genuine connections rather than idealized portrayals often seen in media.

Prioritize Self-Care: Ensure you get adequate sleep, maintain a balanced diet, and engage in regular physical activity. These foundational habits are crucial for emotional resilience.

Establish Boundaries: Learn to say no to requests or social obligations that feel overwhelming or don't align with your capacity. Protecting your time and energy is vital.

Connect Authentically: Reach out to friends, family, or community groups that provide positive support. If feeling isolated, consider volunteering your time to help others, which can provide a sense of purpose and connection.

Manage Finances Thoughtfully: Create a holiday budget and stick to it. Financial strain is a significant stressor, and planning ahead can alleviate much of this pressure.

Moderate Alcohol and Watch What You Eat: While festive, excessive consumption of alcohol and overindulging in foods can negatively impact mood and energy levels, potentially worsening feelings of sadness or anxiety.

Maintain Routines: Where possible, try to stick to your regular daily routines. Disruptions to sleep and eating schedules can exacerbate stress.

Seek Support When Needed: If feelings of sadness, anxiety, or hopelessness become persistent, severe, or interfere with your daily functioning, do not hesitate to reach out to a healthcare provider or a mental health professional.

The AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute is committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of the community throughout the holiday season and beyond. To speak with specialists within the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute, call 412-330-4429. If you or someone else is at immediate risk, call The Hope Line at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433).

Media Contact

Emily Beatty, Allegheny Health Network, 5136789620, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network