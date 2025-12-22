AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute Offers Strategies to Combat Holiday Blues

AHN experts share practical advice to mitigate stress and sadness during holiday season; those with existing mental health diagnoses say the holidays can exacerbate their condition
PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday season is here, and the Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute is encouraging individuals to prioritize their mental well-being while navigating the emotional challenges that can accompany the holidays. Often referred to as "holiday blues," these transient feelings of sadness, stress, or anxiety are a common experience for many during this time of year.
The "holiday blues" typically manifest as temporary feelings of increased sadness, irritability, fatigue, or stress. These sentiments are often triggered by a confluence of factors, including heightened financial pressures, complex family dynamics, unrealistic expectations for perfect celebrations, feelings of loneliness or isolation, or simply the overwhelming demands on time and energy. Unlike more severe clinical conditions, these feelings are generally situational and resolved once the holiday period concludes.
However, those with existing mental health diagnoses are often more susceptible to the holiday blues — according to a survey from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about 24% of people with a diagnosed mental illness find that the holidays make their condition "a lot" worse and 40% say "somewhat" worse.
"Although we tend to think of this season as a time of joy and hope, people often experience other feelings," said Gary Swanson, MD, a psychiatrist with the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute. "The holiday blues are often a natural reaction to the various stressors of the season. It is important to identify these stressors, acknowledge all the different feelings that may be present, and utilize a variety of healthy coping skills."
The AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute offers the following strategies to help individuals effectively combat the holiday blues:
- Practice Gratitude: Regularly reflect on things you are thankful for, no matter how small. A gratitude practice can shift your perspective towards more positive emotions.
- Set Realistic Expectations: Move away from the idea of a "perfect" holiday. Embrace imperfections and focus on genuine connections rather than idealized portrayals often seen in media.
- Prioritize Self-Care: Ensure you get adequate sleep, maintain a balanced diet, and engage in regular physical activity. These foundational habits are crucial for emotional resilience.
- Establish Boundaries: Learn to say no to requests or social obligations that feel overwhelming or don't align with your capacity. Protecting your time and energy is vital.
- Connect Authentically: Reach out to friends, family, or community groups that provide positive support. If feeling isolated, consider volunteering your time to help others, which can provide a sense of purpose and connection.
- Manage Finances Thoughtfully: Create a holiday budget and stick to it. Financial strain is a significant stressor, and planning ahead can alleviate much of this pressure.
- Moderate Alcohol and Watch What You Eat: While festive, excessive consumption of alcohol and overindulging in foods can negatively impact mood and energy levels, potentially worsening feelings of sadness or anxiety.
- Maintain Routines: Where possible, try to stick to your regular daily routines. Disruptions to sleep and eating schedules can exacerbate stress.
- Seek Support When Needed: If feelings of sadness, anxiety, or hopelessness become persistent, severe, or interfere with your daily functioning, do not hesitate to reach out to a healthcare provider or a mental health professional.
The AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute is committed to supporting the mental health and well-being of the community throughout the holiday season and beyond. To speak with specialists within the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute, call 412-330-4429. If you or someone else is at immediate risk, call The Hope Line at 1-800-SUICIDE (784-2433).
Media Contact
Emily Beatty, Allegheny Health Network, 5136789620, [email protected], www.ahn.org
SOURCE Allegheny Health Network
Share this article