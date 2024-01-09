AHN Wexford Hospital and AHN Westmoreland Recognized with Patient Experience Award from Press Ganey

"In prioritizing the wellbeing of both their patients and dedicated staff on a daily basis, AHN Wexford Hospital and the AHN Westmoreland Endoscopy Center exemplify dedication to their workforce and the communities they impact." Post this

Following AHN Wexford Hospital's opening just over two years ago, this most recent recognition marks the second year consecutively that the hospital's emergency department has received the Guardian of Excellence Award. In addition to its emergency care, the hospital's inpatient care is also acclaimed as part of the 2023 award. It is the only full-service hospital in the region to be recognized for both inpatient and emergency care.

Located north of Pittsburgh in Pine Twp., AHN Wexford Hospital includes 158 inpatient beds and a 24-bed emergency department which is capable of caring for both adult and pediatric patients. Its emergency department boasts some of the shortest wait times nationally with most patients seen by a clinician within 15 minutes of arriving at the hospital, on average.

AHN Wexford announced last September an expansion of pediatric services and capabilities including inpatient care for children with acute medical conditions, as well as orthopaedic and ear, nose and throat (ENT) conditions. This expansion has provided the region's families with a high-quality, close-to-home option when their child requires emergent and/or overnight medical care.

AHN Outpatient Center—Westmoreland, located on Nature Park Road in Hempfield Township, is a 23,000-square-foot multispecialty facility that is host to a range of primary, specialty and outpatient care services. Its state-of-the-art endoscopy center is equipped with the latest technologies for the most effective screening and treatment for disorders of the digestive system. It is the third time consecutively for the AHN Westmoreland Endoscopy Center to receive the Guardian of Excellence Award.

"We congratulate the outstanding caregivers and staff at AHN Wexford and AHN Westmoreland for once again receiving this much deserved recognition. Their exceptional patient care sets great examples for our programs and facilities across the network, and for health systems across our region," said Eugene Scioscia, MD, AHN chief experience officer and Barb Bobula, MSMOE, CPXP, AHN vice president of patient experience.

Each AHN hospital and outpatient facility employs designated patient experience representatives who serve as intermediaries between patients and staff, celebrating positive feedback while identifying opportunities to improve performance. Through education and training, these patient experience representatives support their colleagues as they strive to create an experience for all AHN patients that not only meets but exceeds their expectations.

"In prioritizing the wellbeing of both their patients and dedicated staff on a daily basis, AHN Wexford Hospital and the AHN Westmoreland Endoscopy Center exemplify dedication to their workforce and the communities they impact," said Patrick T. Ryan, CEO and chairman at Press Ganey. "We applaud them for their compassion, empathetic approach, and the genuine human connections they forge within the clinical health care landscape. It's a privilege for us to collaborate with them as we applaud their remarkable accomplishments."

About Allegheny Health Network

Allegheny Health Network (AHN.org) is an integrated healthcare delivery system serving the greater Western Pennsylvania region. The Network is composed of 14 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, Health + Wellness Pavilions, an employed physician organization, home and community-based health services, a research institute and a group purchasing organization. The Network provides patients with access to a complete spectrum of advanced medical services, including nationally recognized programs for primary and emergency care, cardiovascular disease, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, women's health, diabetes and more. AHN employs approximately 21,000 people, has more than 2,600 physicians on its medical staff and serves as a clinical campus for Drexel University College of Medicine and the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey, the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

Media Contact

Candace Herrington, Allegheny Health Network, 412-951-8193, [email protected], www.ahn.org

SOURCE Allegheny Health Network