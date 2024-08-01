AHN Wexford Hospital Earns Prestigious Awards for Quality, Safety and Patient Experience

"For those who live in communities nearby Wexford Hospital, we are proud that these accolades serve as visible symbols and peace of mind that excellent care is available close to home." Post this

In addition to this recognition from CMS, Healthgrades recently announced Wexford Hospital as a recipient of its 2024 'Patient Safety Excellence Award™' and 'Outstanding Patient Experience Award™'. The Safety Excellence Award recognizes hospitals that provide quality care while preventing serious safety events during hospital stays, and the Outstanding Experience Award celebrates hospitals delivering best-in-class patient experiences. Wexford Hospital is one of less than 80 hospitals nationwide to receive both awards.

Wexford Hospital's emergency department was also recently selected by the Emergency Nurses Association as 2024 Lantern Award recipient alongside AHN Jefferson Hospital. The award is given to emergency departments which demonstrate a commitment to quality, safety, a healthy work environment and innovation in nursing practice and emergency care.

Earlier this year, Wexford Hospital was recognized by Press Ganey with a 'Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award' in the patient experience category. The hospital later announced that, in its first year of eligibility to receive a grade from The Leapfrog Group, it had earned an 'A' grade. The Leapfrog safety report evaluates how hospitals and other health care organizations protect their patients from medical errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

"These achievements are testament to the commitment of our entire team – from our leading clinicians to our dedicated support staff – to providing patients safe, high-quality care that is matched by an outstanding experience," said Allan Klapper, MD, president, Wexford Hospital. "For those who live in communities nearby Wexford Hospital, we are proud that these accolades serve as visible symbols and peace of mind that excellent care is available close to home."

