AHN's Monroeville Surgery Center Ranked #1 in Pennsylvania in Newsweek List of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Along with endorsements from medical professionals, Newsweek bases its rankings on publicly reported performance data for each facility, as analyzed by research partner, Statista. Centers making the list represent the top five percent of over 5,000 ambulatory surgery centers in the United States.

This year, two new data sources were added to the scoring model, including data based on the Outpatient and Ambulatory Surgery Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and accreditations based on Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). Standout specialties were also included in the national online survey.

"This recognition is a testament to the dedication, skill and teamwork of our surgeons, nurses and staff at these award-winning surgical centers, as well as the exceptional leadership of Karen Maloney, our VP of Ambulatory Operations" said Sricharan Chalikonda, MD, chair, AHN Surgery Institute. "We are incredibly proud of their commitment to providing the highest quality care and exceptional patient experiences, making AHN a clear leader in outpatient surgery across our region."

The AHN Monroeville Surgery Center opened its doors in 2013 and has since significantly expanded its services. It offers a full complement of outpatient surgical specialties in urology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology and gynecology, as well as a variety of orthopaedic surgeries, such as same-day total hip and knee replacements. The Monroeville Surgery Center was the first in Western Pennsylvania to offer joint replacement procedures in the ambulatory surgery setting.

"It's extremely gratifying to be recognized for the outstanding experience that we offer to our patients at the Monroeville Surgery Center," said Frank Costa, MD, medical director of the AHN Monroeville Surgery Center and practicing urologic surgeon. "Under the remarkable leadership of Jesse Hixson, director of the Center, we have worked extremely hard to expand the scope of our services and the types of procedures that patients can have in this close-to-home, efficient and comfortable setting, and the Newsweek honor validates the positive impact those efforts are having on our community."

A range of specialized surgical services are offered at the other AHN surgery centers recognized by Newsweek. The AHN Westmoreland Outpatient Center provides a full suite of outpatient gastroenterology procedures. The Bethel Park Surgery Center, located within the AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, provides services across a number of specialties, including orthopaedics, gastroenterology, general surgery and pain management. The AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion Surgery Center specializes in general and minimally invasive surgeries as well as reconstructive and upper extremity procedures. The North Shore Endoscopy Center, located nearby AHN Allegheny General Hospital, provides specialized endoscopy procedures.

