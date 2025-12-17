AHN's Monroeville Surgery Center Ranked #1 in Pennsylvania in Newsweek List of America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers

"This recognition speaks to the exceptional commitment of our surgical teams, who deliver world-class care in settings that are convenient, efficient and patient-centered," said Karen Maloney, Allegheny Health Network's vice president of network ambulatory surgery centers. Post this

The 2026 ranking highlights 700 leading ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across the country, evaluated through a rigorous scoring model based on four pillars: quality metrics, peer recommendations, patient experience, and accreditations.

The 2026 edition introduces several updates to Newsweek's methodology, including the integration of Medicare fee-for-service data, as well as accreditation data from The Joint Commission and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care.

"This recognition speaks to the exceptional commitment of our surgical teams, who deliver world-class care in settings that are convenient, efficient and patient-centered," said Karen Maloney, AHN's vice president of network ambulatory surgery centers. "Our ambulatory surgery centers are an integral part of AHN's mission to make high-quality surgical care more accessible to every community we serve."

The AHN Monroeville Surgery Center opened its doors in 2013 and has since significantly expanded its services. It offers a full complement of outpatient surgical specialties in urology, ophthalmology, gastroenterology and gynecology, as well as a variety of orthopaedic surgeries, such as same-day total hip and knee replacements. The Monroeville Surgery Center was the first in Western Pennsylvania to offer joint replacement procedures in the ambulatory surgery setting.

"We are honored to be recognized again by Newsweek as Pennsylvania's top ambulatory surgery center," said Frank Costa, MD, medical director of the AHN Monroeville Surgery Center and practicing urologic surgeon. "This ranking reflects the trust our patients place in us and the skill, compassion and teamwork of our physicians, nurses and staff. Every day, we focus on providing a seamless, comfortable surgical experience that puts our patients' safety and outcomes first."

A range of specialized surgical services are offered at the other AHN surgery centers recognized by Newsweek. The AHN Westmoreland Outpatient Center provides a full suite of outpatient gastroenterology procedures. The Bethel Park Surgery Center, located within the AHN Bethel Park Health + Wellness Pavilion, provides services across a number of specialties, including orthopaedics, gastroenterology, general surgery and pain management. The AHN Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion Surgery Center specializes in general and minimally invasive surgeries as well as reconstructive and upper extremity procedures.

To view a full listing of AHN outpatient surgery center locations, visit https://www.ahn.org/outpatient-surgery-center.

