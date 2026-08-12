Ahrefs Launches New Agent-Powered Workspace to Help Marketing Teams and Agencies Improve Collaboration on AI-Generated Work Across the Entire Marketing Stack

Letaido Combines Ahrefs' Award-Winning Search Intelligence with Autonomous AI Workflows to Reduce Time Spent on Repetitive Work

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --

News summary:

Letaido is an agent-powered marketing workspace that enables teams to move beyond AI chatbots to plan and execute multi-step tasks, automate recurring workflows, build dashboards and reports, and continuously monitor websites and competitors.

Native access to Ahrefs data is available, allowing marketers and agencies to automate SEO, content, and research workflows without managing custom integrations or APIs.

Letaido connects with widely used marketing platforms and provides secure integrations, built-in hosting and always-on infrastructure to support workflows that continue running even after a conversation ends.

Palo Alto - August 12, 2026 - Ahrefs, a marketing platform for the AI era, today announced Letaido, an agent-powered marketing workspace built to help marketing teams and agencies automate repetitive work, execute multi-step workflows, and collaborate around AI-generated tasks in one shared environment.

The first phase of generative AI transformed how marketers create content, access information and analyze data. Yet despite these advancements, marketing workflows remain largely siloed, with each team member using AI to complete individual tasks instead of collaborating across a connected platform. New research from BCG's 2026 global CMO survey quantifies the gap, only 32% of CMOs say they have actually rebuilt how marketing operates, while 42% admit they only use GenAI as an assistant for individual tasks in a handful of workflows.

Letaido closes that gap with an always-on workspace where marketing teams and agencies can connect to plan and execute multi-step tasks. From one centralized collaboration hub, team members can connect to marketing tools and Ahrefs data, build dashboards and reports, monitor websites and competitors, and automate recurring marketing workflows. An intuitive visual interface allows cross-functional users to see what they are building and review outputs as they are created in real time.

"Marketing teams have spent years accepting that getting to an insight means clicking through reports, exporting CSVs, filtering data, and manually cross-referencing information across several tools," said Ross Simmonds, CEO and founder of Foundation, an AI visibility agency for B2B tech and SaaS companies. "With Letaido, those hours can now go toward the work that actually matters: thinking, strategy, and creativity. Our team has seen keyword research and bottom-of-funnel content audits, work that used to take a full 40-hour week, now take just 60 minutes. This is where marketing is headed, and the gap between teams that embrace AI agents and those that don't is going to widen, fast."

Moving Marketing AI Beyond the Chat Window

Unlike standalone AI assistants designed primarily for individual, conversation-based interactions, Letaido is built to support cross-functional marketing work. Marketing teams and agencies can use Letaido to automate workflows that would otherwise require moving between multiple tools, reports, and spreadsheets. The platform can perform tasks ranging from reporting, content creation and asset generation to SEO research, competitor monitoring, and recurring analysis.

For example, consider a question marketing teams are increasingly hearing in board meetings: "Are we showing up when someone asks ChatGPT about our category?" Using Ahrefs data, marketers can identify and track relevant prompts across LLMs to see which brands appear in responses. If a competitor gains visibility, the workspace flags the shift, identifies the sources influencing those answers, and drafts a brief to close the gap.

Marketing Intelligence, Built In

Letaido combines agentic AI with native access to Ahrefs' award-winning marketing and search intelligence available, allowing teams to put trusted data directly to work without building custom integrations or managing APIs.

Marketing teams and agencies can prompt Letaido to perform tasks including link analysis, keyword research and AI visibility monitoring, as well as using Ahrefs data to create reports, applications, and workflows. Letaido easily connects with other software already in use, uniting information and action in one shared workspace.

As AI moves deeper into marketing workflows, teams are looking beyond experimentation toward tools that can execute and automate work. According to Gartner, 81% of marketing technology leaders are either piloting AI agents or have already implemented AI agent initiatives, with content and marketing asset production the most common use case among those piloting the technology. Marketers expect AI-driven automation of marketing work to more than double by 2028.

Built for Marketing Teams and Agencies

Letaido is designed as a shared AI workspace where teams can collaborate, rather than operate in silos. Marketing teams and agencies can build on each other's workflows, share outputs, and deploy automations together. The visual interface makes the work visible as it happens, providing a shared environment for seeing, refining, and managing AI-powered workflows in real time.

The platform also includes built-in hosting and secure integrations, creating an always-on environment where recurring workflows can continue operating without restarting the process in a new conversation.

"For more than a decade, marketers and agencies have trusted Ahrefs to help them understand how people discover information online. As discovery expands to include AI, we're building the next generation of tools to help them adapt," said Dmytro Gerasymenko, CEO and founder, Ahrefs. "With Letaido, we're giving marketers access to AI agents that can continuously research, monitor, analyze, and execute work on their behalf, helping teams move faster, make better decisions, and focus on higher-value work."

About Ahrefs

Ahrefs is a marketing intelligence platform that helps businesses understand, measure and grow their visibility across search engines and AI-powered experiences. Powered by one of the world's largest independent web indexes, covering more than 170 trillion pages, and AI visibility data from more than 439 million monthly AI prompts, Ahrefs provides marketers with the insights they need to optimize content, monitor brand presence, and make better marketing decisions. A bootstrapped and profitable company with more than $100 million in annual recurring revenue, Ahrefs continues to invest in AI-driven monitoring, analytics, and marketing workflows.

Media Contact

FINN Partners for Ahrefs, Ahrefs, 1 303 945 9764, [email protected]

SOURCE Ahrefs