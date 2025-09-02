AHS Staffing's Reagan Kipp Named to SIA's 2025 40 Under 40 List of Emerging Industry Leaders

SIA Recognizes AHS Staffing Leader, Reagan Kipp, for Transforming Allied Health Recruitment Through Vision and Impact

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHS Staffing, a division of American Health Staffing Group (AHSG), proudly recognizes Reagan Kipp, Director of Recruitment for Allied Health, for being named to Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) prestigious 2025 "40 Under 40" list. The annual list acknowledges the next generation of professionals who are making a significant impact on the staffing and workforce solutions industry.

Now in its ninth year, SIA's 40 Under 40 list highlights early-career leaders who are shaping the future of staffing through innovation, adaptability, and mentorship. The 2025 class stands out for its ability to meet rapid technological change with a people-centered approach, prioritizing automation while strengthening workplace culture and human connection.

"The staffing industry is experiencing an exciting time in technological advancements, a moment that the 40 Under 40 Class of 2025 has met with remarkable versatility and forward-thinking vision," SIA President Ursula Williams said. "I applaud our honorees for being the change agents we need to help our industry evolve."

As Director of Recruitment at AHS Staffing, Kipp leads the company's Allied Health recruiting strategy nationwide. Under her leadership, AHS Staffing has seen rapid growth in Allied placements, stronger clinician engagement, and greater efficiency through tech integration, all while maintaining a high-touch, human-centered approach to recruitment.

"I'm honored and humbled to be included in this year's class," said Reagan Kipp. "The staffing industry is evolving faster than ever, and I'm proud to be part of an organization that empowers recruiters to blend innovation with empathy. Technology is essential, but it's our people who make the difference."

Kipp has been instrumental in designing scalable recruitment processes and mentorship programs that help develop future leaders within AHS Staffing. She is widely respected for her ability to foster community among clinicians and cultivate a culture of trust and performance.

"Reagan represents the best of what's next in staffing," said Dan Turner, President of Healthcare Staffing at AHS Staffing. "She's a strategic thinker, a compassionate leader, and someone who naturally inspires those around her. Her recognition is incredibly well deserved, and we're excited to see how her impact continues to grow."

Kipp and the other 2025 honorees will be recognized at SIA's CollaborationX conference, held September 9–11 in Dallas. The full list is featured online and in the July/August issue of Staffing Industry Review magazine.

About AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing is a technology-driven healthcare staffing agency, specializing in nursing, allied health, and dialysis staffing across the United States. AHS Staffing delivers tailored staffing solutions to facilities in need by connecting them with top healthcare professionals. As a division of American Health Staffing Group (AHSG), AHS Staffing operates nationwide serving hospitals, outpatient clinics, schools, and other healthcare systems. Learn more at https://ahsstaffing.com.

About AHSG

AHSG is a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company, serving thousands of client locations across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. AHSG is headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma, and maintains additional offices in Traverse City, Michigan, and Frisco, Texas. It supports all major segments of the healthcare workforce—including locums, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, K-12 schools and pediatric therapy, and non-clinical roles—through its market brands: Trio Workforce Solutions, AHS Staffing, and PediaStaff. Learn more at www.theahsg.com.

About Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA)

SIA is the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

