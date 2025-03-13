AHSA Announces Partnership with Henry Ford Health to Transform Physician & APP Staffing

AHSA, a Trio Workforce Solutions company and a premier provider of workforce and technology solutions tailored to the healthcare industry, announced today a strategic partnership with Henry Ford Health, a nationally-recognized leader in clinical excellence and healthcare innovation, to enhance the system's physician workforce management.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AHSA, a Trio Workforce Solutions company and a premier provider of workforce and technology solutions tailored to the healthcare industry, announced today a strategic partnership with Henry Ford Health, a nationally-recognized leader in clinical excellence and healthcare innovation. This innovative partnership enables Henry Ford Health to enhance its physician workforce management by improving fulfillment rates, strengthening the quality of candidate submittals throughout its extensive network of healthcare facilities, and allowing the organization to lead advancement within the space.

A Bold Vision for Physician Staffing

Like many healthcare organizations across the U.S., Henry Ford Health recognized challenges with unfilled staffing orders, gaps in technology, mismatched candidate skill sets, and rising locum tenens costs. As such, leadership at Henry Ford Health saw an opportunity to take a different approach within a managed service provider and develop a Locums float pool. Through this new partnership with AHSA, Henry Ford Health will focus on creating a proactive, cost-effective physician staffing approach—enhancing quality, streamlining fulfillment, and developing a more robust infrastructure to support its clinical teams.

"We are thrilled to partner with AHSA on this next phase of our workforce evolution," said Scott Ragland, Director of Vendor Contracting, Centralized Staffing Office at Henry Ford Health. "Henry Ford Health's vision to create a best-in-class, patient-focused physician staffing program aligns perfectly with AHSA's demonstrated experience in optimizing healthcare workforce solutions and technology."

The collaboration paves the way for Henry Ford Health to develop and manage its own internal physician contingent float pools within Trio Workforce Solutions' flagship software, Trio VMS. The long-term objective for Henry Ford Health is to create a sustainable, in-house delivery model equipped with strong processes, reliable talent pipelines, and technology—resulting in improved patient care, reduced staffing gaps, and enhanced operational agility. By implementing a self-managed internal physician float pool, Henry Ford Health will create a more flexible scheduling environment for physicians that desire more flexibility, while also fostering a strong culture of employee engagement and retention.

"We are honored to partner with such a visionary healthcare system in Henry Ford Health," said Kelly Rakowski, CEO at AHSA. "Our mutual goal is to reshape and modernize locum tenens & physician recruitment, ensuring that Henry Ford can continue to provide top-quality care to the communities it serves. We look forward to working alongside the teams at Henry Ford to empower them on their mission to deliver exceptional patient care."

To learn more about AHSA and Trio Workforce Solutions, please visit www.ahsa.com and www.triowfs.com. For more information about Henry Ford Health, please visit www.henryford.com.

About Henry Ford Health:

Henry Ford Health is one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, recognized for clinical excellence in cancer care, cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and sports medicine, and multi-organ transplants. Henry Ford Health engages in more than 3,000 research projects annually. Equally committed to educating the next generation of health professionals, Henry Ford Health trains thousands of medical students, residents and fellows every year across more than 50 accredited programs. With more than 50,000 valued team members, Henry Ford Health is also among Michigan's largest and most diverse employers. Our care team includes more than 10,000 physicians and advanced practice providers.

The health system is led by President and CEO Robert G. Riney and serves a growing number of customers across more than 550 locations throughout Michigan including 13 acute care hospitals, three world-class behavioral healthcare facilities, multiple destination facilities for complex cancer care, a state-of-the-art orthopedics and sports medicine facility, and premier primary care and urgent care centers.

About AHSA:

A Trio Workforce Solutions company, AHSA provides technology-driven healthcare workforce solutions to streamline and simplify the way healthcare organizations procure and manage supplemental staffing. Founded in 2003, AHSA is a pioneer in the healthcare Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Vendor Management System (VMS) industry. It was the first MSP to provide a VMS solution for physician staffing, in addition to nursing, allied health, and non-clinical workforce solutions to its client facilities. Trio Workforce Solutions is an American Health Staffing Group company. American Health Staffing Group is a portfolio company of LittleJohn & Co. For more information, visit www.ahsa.com.

