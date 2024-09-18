AHSG Appoints Kelly Rakowski as New CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

"AHSG's portfolio of next-gen workforce solutions differentiates the organization as a true strategic partner and innovator," Rakowski said. Post this

"Kelly is a proven leader with a deep knowledge of the dynamic healthcare landscape and an exceptional dedication to client needs. Her healthcare industry experience will enable AHSG to create meaningful, impactful solutions for healthcare systems seeking a true partner in workforce management. We are confident that Kelly's leadership will drive AHSG forward in its mission to provide unparalleled service and innovation to its clients," said Drew Greenwood, Managing Director of Littlejohn and Co., AHSG's majority shareholder.

Rakowski was instrumental in expanding AMN's managed services and technology-enabled services offerings, spearheading significant market growth and enhancing enterprise value for one of the largest healthcare workforce solutions companies in the United States.

"I am thrilled to join AHSG at a pivotal time for the company amid the industry's evolution," said Rakowski. "AHSG's portfolio of next-gen workforce solutions differentiates the organization as a true strategic partner and innovator. I look forward to working with the talented team at AHSG to continue serving clients and driving growth and enterprise value for our partners."

In her new role, Rakowski will represent Trio Workforce Solutions and share recommendations and results at the Becker's Healthcare CEO + CFO Roundtable in Chicago in November, where it will lead a moderated panel discussion featuring senior leaders of CommonSpirit Health.

AHSG's managed services business, Trio Workforce Solutions, delivers a complete portfolio of workforce and strategic advisory solutions through a flexible, vendor-neutral delivery model enabling greater quality of care and provider coverage. Trio's cutting-edge technology platform, Trio VMS, helps health systems, physician groups, and other health provider organizations source, analyze, manage and optimize internal and external flexible labor through a suite of solutions that drive significant labor efficiencies and savings for its clients.

Rakowski holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in Healthcare Services Management & Policy from the University of Michigan. Learn more about Rakowski and AHSG's portfolio of workforce solutions here.

About AHSG:

AHSG is a technology-driven, healthcare workforce solutions company, serving thousands of client locations across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Traverse City, Michigan and Frisco, Texas, AHSG's six divisions span all major segments of the healthcare workforce including locums, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, K-12 schools & pediatric therapy and non-clinical. For more information, visit www.theahsg.com. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.

