AHSG Elevates Executive Leadership Team Adding Scott Bishop as Chief Growth Officer

EDMOND, Okla., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Health Staffing Group (AHSG) announced today the appointment of Scott Bishop as Chief Growth Officer. With over two decades of expertise in human capital solutions and a track record of driving tech-enabled disruption strategies, Scott's experience aligns seamlessly with AHSG's mission to deliver state-of-the-art workforce solutions to healthcare systems across the United States.
Scott's career is marked by transformative leadership in sales and business consulting, generating over $3.3 billion in annual revenue. As the Senior Vice President at Randstad SourceRight, he pioneered an Integrated Talent Management team, delivering innovative talent solutions to employers around the globe. His impact extends to optimizing talent acquisition through Managed Service Provider (MSP), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and SOW procurement services.
"We are thrilled to welcome Scott as Chief Growth Officer. His wealth of experience and visionary mindset will play a crucial role in our mission to provide unparalleled workforce solutions to healthcare systems across the country," Mark Smith, CEO of AHSG said.
"I am honored to join the AHSG family. The organization's entire suite of solutions, ranging from workforce/vendor management technology to MSP, is best-in-class and positions AHSG for hypergrowth. I look forward to being a part of the wonderful things happening at AHSG," Bishop said.
AHSG offers state of the art workforce solutions in Managed Services, Vendor Management, Float Pool/IRP Management Technology and much more, and currently serves several of the largest healthcare systems in the United States.
About American Health Staffing Group: AHSG is a technology-driven, fully diversified workforce solutions platform, serving thousands of endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Michigan and Texas, AHSG's six divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including technology, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, and non-clinical. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.
