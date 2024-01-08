AHSG Elevates Executive Leadership Team Adding Scott Bishop as Chief Growth Officer

"I am honored to join the AHSG family. The organization's entire suite of solutions, ranging from workforce/vendor management technology to MSP, is best-in-class and positions AHSG for hypergrowth. I look forward to being a part of the wonderful things happening at AHSG," Bishop said. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Scott as Chief Growth Officer. His wealth of experience and visionary mindset will play a crucial role in our mission to provide unparalleled workforce solutions to healthcare systems across the country," Mark Smith, CEO of AHSG said.

"I am honored to join the AHSG family. The organization's entire suite of solutions, ranging from workforce/vendor management technology to MSP, is best-in-class and positions AHSG for hypergrowth. I look forward to being a part of the wonderful things happening at AHSG," Bishop said.

AHSG offers state of the art workforce solutions in Managed Services, Vendor Management, Float Pool/IRP Management Technology and much more, and currently serves several of the largest healthcare systems in the United States.

About American Health Staffing Group: AHSG is a technology-driven, fully diversified workforce solutions platform, serving thousands of endpoints across health systems, hospitals, and outpatient clinics in all 50 states. Headquartered in Edmond, Oklahoma and with additional offices in Michigan and Texas, AHSG's six divisions span across high growth and resilient segments of healthcare staffing including technology, nursing, allied health, interim leadership, dialysis, and non-clinical. AHSG is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC.

