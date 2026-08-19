AI Agents evade your DAM audit trail - exposing a critical audit and compliance gap

SecuPi monitors the end-user's identity behind MCP and NHI database access, extending DAM with runtime AI Data Access controls

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecuPi today announced new capabilities designed to close a rapidly growing security and compliance gap in traditional Database Activity Monitoring (DAM): AI agents accessing enterprise databases through Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers using shared non-human identities (NHI) and anonymous service accounts.

As AI agents proliferate, MCP servers become a new path into enterprise databases. These servers usually connect through shared service accounts, causing traditional DAM tools and native database audit logs to record the anonymous service account/NHI while losing visibility of the end user context, AI agent and purpose behind the database activity.

The New DAM blind spot: AI Agents behind shared NHIs

Traditional DAM was designed primarily around identifiable human users, applications and database admin tools.

AI agents introduce a different access model:

End User → AI Agent → MCP Server → NHI / Service Account → Database

When hundreds or thousands of users and AI agents access databases through shared service accounts, DAM agents and native database logs may see the account executing a query — but not the human or agent responsible for the request.

This creates a fundamental audit gap for security and compliance teams.

SecuPi restores the missing identity context

SecuPi provides an MCP-aware audit service that creates a tamper-resistant audit trail linking the end user to the AI agent, MCP server, NHI/service account, the sensitive data accessed and database action performed.

Instead of seeing only:

Service Account → Database Query

security teams gain real-time visibility into:

End User → AI Agent → MCP → Service Account → Sensitive Data → Action

This enables organizations to overcome the identity limitations of native database logs and extend DAM with the user and AI agent context required for effective AI database auditing.

Detect and prevent anonymous or high-risk AI Agent activity

SecuPi continuously identifies and classifies AI access to sensitive data and assigns risk based on user identity, agent identity, data sensitivity, actions and behaviors.

SecuPi policies can dynamically:

Alert on unidentified or suspicious AI agent activity

Quarantine untrusted agent access

Block anonymous AI access to sensitive databases

Identify sensitive data accessed by AI agents

Classify database actions and assign risk scores

Enforce object-, column-, row- and field-level access controls

Apply dynamic masking, filtering, format-preserving encryption and tokenization

Maintain a tamper-resistant AI and database audit trail for forensics and compliance reports

From Database Activity Monitoring to runtime AI control

For highly sensitive databases, monitoring alone is no longer sufficient.

SecuPi extends traditional DAM from the observation of database activity to preventive runtime data security, directly enforcing policies on what AI agents are allowed to access, see and do.

Based on the end user, agent, purpose and data sensitivity, SecuPi can dynamically:

Mask sensitive data

Filter rows or fields

Tokenize or encrypt data

Restrict actions

Block access

These controls enable enterprises to enforce 'least privilege' and 'need to know' even when many AI agents operate through the same database service account or NHI.

DAM must know the human behind the AI agent

AI agents represent a new database access layer that traditional DAM architectures were not designed to understand.

Database Activity Monitoring must go beyond recording database queries and establish three critical dimensions of AI accountability:

WHO: the human and AI agent behind the NHI

WHAT: the sensitive data the agent accessed

DO: the actions the AI agent performed

SecuPi brings these dimensions together through AI identity-aware auditing, sensitive-data intelligence and deterministic runtime access controls.

The result is a DAM architecture that helps organizations safely expose enterprise databases to agentic AI while maintaining end-user accountability, sensitive-data protection and complete AI agent auditability.

About SecuPi

SecuPi provides an Enterprise AI Data Access Fabric - the runtime security layer between AI agents and enterprise data for governing what AI agents, applications and privileged users can access, see and do with enterprise data across databases, cloud data platforms, data lakes, applications and AI workflows.

SecuPi combines Database Activity Monitoring (DAM), NHI and service-account identity brokering, fine-grained access control, sensitive-data discovery, dynamic masking, tokenization, FPE encryption, de-identification, AI agent monitoring, risk analytics and tamper-resistant auditing.

Visit: www.secupi.com

Media Contact

Deena Moskovitz, SecuPi, 972 508657997, [email protected], SecuPi

SOURCE SecuPi