AI and Brand Strategy: Mastering the Cognitive Revolution for Business Growth

More than half of Americans (52%) say they feel more concerned than excited about the increased use of artificial intelligence. Post this

Disruptive Communication Strategies

The call to action is clear: Businesses must step up their game on thought leadership and communicating via third-party credibility channels. The influencer marketing industry is expected to grow to approximately $24 billion by the end of this year, with 55% of brands planning to use AI for influence identification and 63% using AI to execute their influence campaigns.2

While the public may be concerned, CEOs are more optimistic. Almost half (49%) believe that "most" or "all" of their job should be completely automated or replaced by AI.3 Despite this, questions remain about the potential for deception AI offers bad actors. What if AI could analyze all your online interactions and, at a precise moment, send a message that reshapes your worldview? This question raises a critical concern about AI's power over our thoughts and opinions, potentially steering them in unforeseen directions.

To combat this, brands must not only emphasize that AI should be used as a tool to enhance human capabilities rather than replace them, but they should also communicate their commitment to maintaining a human-centric approach to technology adoption. Fabricated news and misinformation are not new phenomenon but the ease at which social media can be manipulated by AI to steer public opinion is. Combatting this requires not only education but also new ways to detect this kind of abuse.4

Mastering Knowledge, Algorithms, and Communication

To address the overuse of AI within the framework of disruptive technologies, businesses can employ effective communication strategies, such as:

1. Master the Codified Body of Knowledge of Public Opinion: Helms emphasizes the importance of businesses mastering the structured set of principles and facts that govern public opinion. This involves studying case studies, theories, and the history of public relations to understand what resonates with the public and how opinions are formed and swayed. By doing so, organizations can craft messages that are more likely to be received positively and spread widely.

2. Understand Algorithms: Another key piece of advice is for businesses to invest time in understanding the algorithms behind social media platforms, search engines and the media. This knowledge allows organizations to better predict and influence how their content is distributed and seen by their target audience. It's about knowing the digital landscape and using that knowledge to ensure that their messages are amplified in the AI-driven era.

3. Develop Strong Communication Strategies: Finally, Helms advises organizations to develop robust communication strategies that are adaptable to the fast-paced changes in technology and public opinion. This includes being clear about their brand's message, being consistent across all platforms, and being responsive to feedback from their audience(s). A strong communication strategy also involves crisis management planning to proactively fille the vacuum early on, and swiftly address any negative situations that could arise and mitigate potential damage to the brand's reputation.

Implementing these tips can help businesses leverage AI and public opinion to their advantage, ensuring they remain relevant and positively perceived in an increasingly digital world.

Making AI Work for You to Build Your Brand

Understanding the principles of guiding and controlling public opinion enables businesses to take control of their brand narrative. AI should be viewed as a cognitive revolution, democratizing technology and empowering individuals to become better creators.

Helms encourages businesses, leaders, and communication teams to wake up to the power of AI. "There's way more businesses that can be using AI for good, way more of us than there are nefarious characters that use it for bad," she shares.

"Most businesses don't think they can guide and control public opinion. But if you understand the principles of handling public opinion, you have the ability to manage your brand awareness, your brand strategy and what the public thinks of you," Helms concludes.

About JOTO PR Disruptors™:

Founded by PR veteran Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR Disruptors™ emerged from extensive market research with CEOs of fast-growth companies. The agency, established in 2009, combines crisis management skills with advanced media algorithms to develop Anti-PR® campaigns. Based in Tampa Bay, Florida, JOTO PR is globally recognized for its innovative Anti-PR services. More information is available at http://www.jotopr.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

She learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line—and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumni of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators and the media to help restore companies of goodwill back into the good graces of public opinion. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References:

1. Tyson, Alec and Kikuchi, Emma; "Growing public concern about the role of artificial intelligence in daily life;" Pew Research Center; August 28, 2023; http://www.pewresearch.org/short-reads/2023/08/28/growing-public-concern-about-the-role-of-artificial-intelligence-in-daily-life/.

2. Geyser, Werner: "The State of Influencer Marketing 2024: Benchmark Report"; Influencer Marketing Hub; February 1, 2024; influencermarketinghub.com/influencer-marketing-benchmark-report/.

3. "edX Survey Finds Nearly Half (49%) of CEOs Believe Most or All of Their Role Should be Automated or Replaced by AI;" edX; September 19, 2023; press.edx.org/edx-survey-finds-nearly-half-49-of-ceos-believe-most-or-all-of-their-role-should-be-automated-or-replaced-by-ai

4. Shao, Chengcheng, Ciampaglia, Giovanni Luca, Varol, Onur, Yang, Kai-Cheng, Flammini, Alessandro, and Menczer, Filippo; "The spread of low-credibility content by social bots"; Nature Communications; 20 November 2018; http://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-018-06930-7#citeas.

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JoTo PR™

727-777-4621

jotopr.com

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4629, [email protected], http://jotopr.com/

SOURCE JOTO PR™