AI and DNA-Encoded Libraries Synergy: Transforming Drug Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about DNA-encoded libraries (DELs) and how they generate high-quality data that is valuable for training artificial intelligence (AI) models. Attendees will learn how a combination of AI and DEL can enhance hit generation. The featured speaker will discuss AI's ability to aid de novo hit generation (based on case studies), expanding on hits found through DEL screening and predicting pharmacological properties. The speaker will share how the AI platform integrates all these capabilities in an easy-to-use interface to enable drug hunters to enable better and faster drug discovery.
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into the integration of AI and DEL technology to accelerate drug discovery. AI has emerged as a transformative force in drug discovery. By analyzing vast datasets, AI can predict the properties and behavior of small molecules, accelerating the search for new medicines. However, AI is only as good as the data it learns from. This is where DELs come in – screening generates massive high-quality datasets to train AI models, enabling accurate predictions for drug hunters.
In this webinar, Noor Shaker, Ph.D., Executive Business Development Consultant, X-Chem, will explore how the synergy between AI and DEL technology is reshaping early-stage drug discovery and walk through real-world case studies demonstrating AI's ability to generate novel hits.
Noor will discuss how AI can rapidly predict pharmacological properties. By integrating AI with DEL and proprietary data, drug hunters can be equipped with powerful new capabilities. Ultimately, the goal is a faster and more efficient discovery of high-quality leads. The combination of rich data from DEL and the predictive power of AI stands to greatly accelerate the timeline from initial screening to pre-clinical candidates.
Join this webinar to learn how these powerful capabilities can be integrated and put into the hands of drug hunters to accelerate the process from screen to candidate.
Join Noor for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and DNA-Encoded Libraries Synergy: Transforming Drug Discovery.
