AI and DNA-Encoded Libraries Synergy: Transforming Drug Discovery, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Noor will discuss how AI can rapidly predict pharmacological properties. By integrating AI with DEL and proprietary data, drug hunters can be equipped with powerful new capabilities. Ultimately, the goal is a faster and more efficient discovery of high-quality leads. The combination of rich data from DEL and the predictive power of AI stands to greatly accelerate the timeline from initial screening to pre-clinical candidates.

Join this webinar to learn how these powerful capabilities can be integrated and put into the hands of drug hunters to accelerate the process from screen to candidate.

Join Noor for the live webinar on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 10am EDT (3pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and DNA-Encoded Libraries Synergy: Transforming Drug Discovery.

