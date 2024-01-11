AI and Drug Development: Keeping it Real with Pharma, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into real-world applications for the use of AI in pharmaceutical R&D. Attendees will learn best practices for adopting advanced technologies. The featured speakers will discuss aligning technologies with Scientists and existing processes.
TORONTO, ON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar delving into industry insights about artificial intelligence's (AI) impact on drug development automation. We've all heard the hype around artificial intelligence, especially its application for drug discovery and development. In some corners, it's coming to replace jobs. In others, it's going to revolutionize life science and the pharmaceutical industry. But what do drug developers really think about using AI? Are established companies ready to incorporate AI for success and competitive advantage? If so, how are they doing it today?
Join this fireside chat with expert speakers to understand how established companies are approaching AI and integrating it into their strategy and workflows.
Topics explored will include:
- How to parse the wide range of technological variation within the domain of AI
- Positioning AI initiatives in the face of decreasing investment in R&D
- The critical requirements for making AI initiatives successful in a large organization
- How to evaluate technology partnerships and build versus buy decisions
- Common fears and apprehension about integrating AI, and how to overcome them
Join this webinar to learn innovative insights into drug development automation and build new capabilities to remain a leading pharmaceutical producer.
Join Dr. Jo Varshney, PhD, DVM, CEO, VeriSIM Life; and Dr. Grazia Rovelli, PhD, Senior Researcher and Project Leader, Italfarmaco Group, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and Drug Development: Keeping it Real with Pharma.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article