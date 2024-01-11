AI and Drug Development: Keeping it Real with Pharma, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Join this webinar to learn innovative insights into drug development automation and build new capabilities to remain a leading pharmaceutical producer. Post this

Topics explored will include:

How to parse the wide range of technological variation within the domain of AI

Positioning AI initiatives in the face of decreasing investment in R&D

The critical requirements for making AI initiatives successful in a large organization

How to evaluate technology partnerships and build versus buy decisions

Common fears and apprehension about integrating AI, and how to overcome them

Join Dr. Jo Varshney, PhD, DVM, CEO, VeriSIM Life; and Dr. Grazia Rovelli, PhD, Senior Researcher and Project Leader, Italfarmaco Group, for the live webinar on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 11am EST (4pm GMT/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and Drug Development: Keeping it Real with Pharma.

