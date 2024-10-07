AI and Open Commerce: RedCloud Unlocks the Door for SMBs to Enter the Global Marketplace

"Open Commerce enables small businesses to trade on the same terms as big players through the power of AI and Machine Learning, providing valuable insights into product opportunities and vulnerabilities." – Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud® Post this

Machine Learning (ML) is playing a more prominent role in financial fraud detection. Traditional systems are less effective at identifying new fraud patterns and often result in false positives. ML models learn from past data, adapt to new fraud techniques, and analyze vast datasets to detect subtle behavioral changes. (5) AI is proving to be invaluable in reducing non-scan incidents, which cost retailers $45 billion annually. By utilizing computer vision and AI algorithms, retailers can monitor video feeds to catch unscanned items, notify checkout staff in real time, and help detect fraud and errors during checkout. (6)

The Democratization of Data

When the internet first started, it was an open system that gradually became closed, building up barriers nearly impossible to scale. Global supply chain businesses can't afford those kinds of walls between them. Open Commerce, the second generation of eCommerce, changes everything.

The amount of consumer data collected from Meta and Google over the last 25 years is now publicly available in business environments. Generative AI is transforming eCommerce by supercharging the customer experience. It supports hyper-personalized shopping, emotional intelligence integration, and enhanced interactions, increasing sales and consumer satisfaction.

Generative AI enables smart inventory management by forecasting demand and automating restocking. Dynamic pricing adjusts product price tags based on market conditions. AI tools like 24/7 chatbots, virtual try-ons, and virtual assistants upgrade customer service while advanced analytical intelligence forecasts sales and segments customers for more effective marketing optimization. (7)

AI and Machine Learning Promote Open Commerce

AI is revolutionizing Open Commerce for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), providing cutting-edge technology to optimize operations and decision-making. With AI-driven data analytics, businesses can identify market opportunities based on real-time transaction data.

AI-powered insights enhance competitiveness by enabling SMBs to make informed decisions about product offerings and marketing strategies. AI tools also coordinate targeted promotions, helping businesses increase visibility and engage customers effectively.

As Floyd states, "Small businesses are the backbone of the global economy. Open Commerce enables them to trade in exactly the same way and on the same terms as the big players through the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Together, they provide valuable insights into product vulnerabilities and opportunities."

About RedCloud

Based in London, UK, RedCloud Technology was founded in 2012 and stands as a "Rebel Alliance," leading a bold, second-generation e-commerce transformation. Rejecting the high fees of tech giants, RedCloud leverages AI-enabled supply chain solutions to empower smaller businesses to compete with major corporations. Their democratized, platform provides financial visibility, offering a level playing field that breaks free from the dominance of conventional marketplaces. RedCloud embodies a fairer, more inclusive digital commerce future where Davids can stand tall against Goliaths. Visit https://redcloudtechnology.com/.

