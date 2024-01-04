AI and Radiomics in Drug Development: Challenges and Approaches, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

From streamlined clinical development and reduced timelines to enhanced success rates and cost reductions, radiomics and AI-based technologies present a large and meaningful value proposition to the drug development and commercialization paradigm. Post this

It will also cover the scientific underpinnings of radiomics and AI-based predictive algorithms, grasping the fundamentals, including data preprocessing, algorithm development and practical deployment.

Final discussions center on real-world use cases, demonstrating the tangible impact of these technologies in drug development. From streamlined clinical development and reduced timelines to enhanced success rates and cost reductions, radiomics and AI-based technologies present a large and meaningful value proposition to the drug development and commercialization paradigm. There will also be discussions about the current and future challenges of this field.

Join this webinar to explore the transformative impact of AI and radiomics in drug development, from high-level insights to real-world applications.

Join Ron Korn, MD, PhD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer, Imaging Endpoints; Pamod Hemakumara, Director of Corporate Development, Quibim; and Fuensanta Bellvís Bataller, VP of Clinical Studies, Quibim, for the live webinar on Monday, January 22, 2024, at 2pm EST (11am PST).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and Radiomics in Drug Development: Challenges and Approaches.

