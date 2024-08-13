AI and refrigeration: making the Cold Chain kinda cool!

"Our focus will be on energy efficiency, highlighting how AI and data analytics technology transform real data into actionable insights to deliver significant energy and CO2 savings for cold chain members." Post this

Cold Chain Live 2024 will cover topics such as the state of the UK cold chain in 2024, cold chain as a driver of economic prosperity, workforce challenges and sustainability. The event will introduce an Innovation Zone for showcasing new products and services, more networking opportunities, vehicle and trailer displays, and a Gala Dinner.

Star Refrigeration will exhibit and offer advice on energy efficiency and compliance topics. Additionally, Dr Rob Lamb, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Star Refrigeration, will present on "How AI and Data Analysis Technology Can Reduce the Energy Consumption of Cooling Equipment in Cold Stores" at the Innovation Zone on 4th September at 11:45 am.

Dr Rob Lamb said, "We are delighted to participate in Cold Chain Live! 2024. This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry peers and share the latest advancements in sustainable technology.

Our focus will be on energy efficiency, highlighting how AI and data analytics technology transform real data into actionable insights to deliver significant energy and CO2 savings for cold chain members."

Star Refrigeration has continuously supported cold chain operators in their journey towards a more sustainable future, guiding customers to future-proof refrigeration systems and delivering the lowest costs of ownership. The company's commitment to advancing industry standards has led to the development of new technology to enable precise energy optimisation and maintenance practices.

Over the last decade, the company has heavily invested in its 'Ethos' system, which builds digital twins for refrigeration systems and uses artificial intelligence. The rapid development of user-friendly artificial intelligence applications has birthed opportunities to enhance the performance of refrigeration systems through complex modelling.

This advanced technology identifies performance gaps and provides actionable insights, enabling fine-tuned maintenance and ensuring systems operate at peak efficiency.

Dr Lamb said, "Imagine a technology that uses digital twin modelling and AI to drive itself, gain insights, learn, and adapt continuously, configuring millions of refrigeration system data points in seconds instead of months to locate hidden inefficiencies and protect against operational threats by predicting and fixing issues before they occur."

"This is what we envision for the new era, a technology that evolves with the growing needs of the cold chain industry".

Ethos is a stand-alone system that can be easily retrofitted into existing equipment. It collects data from the refrigeration system and compares it against a cloud-based 'digital twin'—a virtual simulation that evaluates ideal system performance against actual performance data to identify operational inefficiencies. The data is then displayed on an online dashboard, along with estimated energy and CO2 savings and projected energy trends.

Leading the UK's temperature controlled storage and logistics industry, the Cold Chain Live! Conference brings together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to discuss key challenges and opportunities in cold storage, transport, compliance, and sustainability.

For more information about the Cold Chain Live! conference and to register, please visit https://www.coldchainfederation.org.uk/events/cold-chain-live-2024/

Media Contact

Anna Flanagan, Star Refrigeration Ltd, 01416387916, [email protected], www.star-ref.co.uk

Twitter

SOURCE Star Refrigeration Ltd