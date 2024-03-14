AI and Robotics in Cell Line Development: Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Discover how AI-powered image analysis aids in making precise clonality decisions and streamlines the selection of optimal clones, transforming the CLD process. Post this

The featured experts will explore how CMX, with its foundation in industry-leading innovation, is redefining efficiency and accuracy in CLD, addressing the sector's critical needs and propelling biotechnological advancements.

Register for this webinar today to explore how AI and robotics are being used in CLD with Cell Metric X.

Join experts from Advanced Instruments, LLC, Anna Davidson, Lead Computational Biologist; and Sivane Koskas, Global Product Manager Cell Metric Portfolio, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and Robotics in Cell Line Development: Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy.

