AI and Robotics in Cell Line Development: Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics are being used in cell line development (CLD). This webinar introduces Cell Metric X (CMX), a portfolio of solutions that builds on a legacy of innovation that integrates AI and robotics into CLD workflows. Attendees will discover the Cell Metric X portfolio's range, offering versatile levels of automation for every CLD need. The featured speakers will discuss the role of AI in automating the digital aspects of CLD, including sophisticated clone and colony image analysis supporting proof of clonality. The speakers will also share the application of CMX in analyzing some of the most challenging cell lines through whole-well imaging, ensuring detailed and reliable results.
TORONTO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the specialized field of cell line development (CLD), researchers are constantly grappling with the challenges of maintaining high-throughput efficiency and ensuring clonality, often constrained by manual processes and the intricacies of analyzing sophisticated cell lines. This webinar introduces Cell Metric X (CMX), a portfolio of solutions that builds on a legacy of innovation that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics into CLD workflows.
CMX features high-resolution multi-plane whole well imaging and offers scalable automation from manual handling to fully automated systems. Discover how AI-powered image analysis aids in making precise clonality decisions and streamlines the selection of optimal clones, transforming the CLD process. Whether the aim is to expedite biopharmaceutical production or advance novel cell-based therapies, learn how the CMX portfolio can seamlessly blend digital and physical automation to enhance research outcomes and ensure reproducibility and scalability.
The featured experts will explore how CMX, with its foundation in industry-leading innovation, is redefining efficiency and accuracy in CLD, addressing the sector's critical needs and propelling biotechnological advancements.
Register for this webinar today to explore how AI and robotics are being used in CLD with Cell Metric X.
Join experts from Advanced Instruments, LLC, Anna Davidson, Lead Computational Biologist; and Sivane Koskas, Global Product Manager Cell Metric Portfolio, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI and Robotics in Cell Line Development: Enhancing Efficiency and Accuracy.
