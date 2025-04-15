AI and the Next Health Crisis: WHO's Andy Pattison Talks Misinformation and Global Response on Planet Classroom & VoiceAmerica

In a new AI for a Better World podcast, WHO's Andy Pattison shares how artificial intelligence and local storytelling can fight health misinformation and prepare for future pandemics

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom and VoiceAmerica Network, the leading producer and broadcaster of live and on-demand talk radio, release a powerful new podcast episode in the AI for a Better World series titled Highlight Take 2 – WHO's Andy Pattison on the Future of Health Communication.

In this timely conversation, Andy Pattison, Team Lead for Digital Channels at the World Health Organization (WHO), joins host

C. M. (Cathy) Rubin to explore how WHO is leveraging artificial intelligence, chatbots, and hyperlocal storytelling to fight health misinformation and reach vulnerable communities with life-saving messages.

"The next health crisis isn't a matter of 'if'—it's 'when.' If we don't adapt now, misinformation will spread faster than any virus," says Pattison. "AI, digital tools, and community-based storytelling will be crucial to staying ahead."

Produced by Sergio Castaneda, the episode breaks down lessons from the last pandemic and showcases how tech partnerships and AI-powered content are reshaping global health communication strategies.

