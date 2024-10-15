AI Applications in Predictive Toxicology Supporting Safety Assessments, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Recently, advancements in technology, such as algorithmic innovation, have led to a surge in new AI modalities. Post this

Recently, advancements in technology, such as algorithmic innovation, have led to a surge in new AI modalities. New guidelines need to be developed to ensure data reliability for models to be suitable to support regulatory assessments. In this webinar, the expert speakers will illustrate how Instem's QSAR models and structural alerts adhere to the QAF and support regulatory safety assessments. They will identify current and emerging regulatory guidelines and demonstrate the applicability of structure-based predictive models.

Register for this webinar today to explore the application of advanced AI technologies such as QSAR models and expert rules-based systems in supporting drug safety assessments.

Join experts from Instem, Kevin P. Cross, PhD, Head of Science; and Candice Johnson, PhD, Senior Research Scientist, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI Applications in Predictive Toxicology Supporting Safety Assessments.

