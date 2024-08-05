AI Applied Consortium Launches National AI Video Analytics Program

"Data science and AI have the potential to transform urban living by providing critical insights for better decision-making and sustainability," said Ilyas Ustun, Director of Data Science at DePaul University. Post this

The AI Video Analytics Program is distinguished by its holistic approach, focusing on community engagement, privacy, and interdisciplinary collaboration. The program leverages cutting-edge AI technologies to provide comprehensive insights while prioritizing the privacy and security of individuals. By obfuscating personally identifiable information at the edge, the program ensures data security and builds user trust. Additionally, the use of synthetic data and advanced AI vision models enables the program to offer accurate and adaptable insights applicable to diverse urban settings.

A significant aspect of the program is its community-centric focus. Through educational workshops, R&D partnerships with universities, and collaborations with non-profits and local businesses, the program fosters economic development and technological advancement on a national scale. This inclusive approach ensures that the benefits of the AI Video Analytics Program extend beyond technological innovation to enhance community engagement and regional development.

"This program showcases our commitment to leveraging advanced technologies to enhance urban planning and community engagement," said Michael Braun, Smart City Lead for the AI Applied Consortium. "By bringing together diverse expertise, we are not only advancing technology but also ensuring its positive impact on society and the environment. Our work is about more than just data collection—it's about creating actionable insights that cities can use to foster growth, improve sustainability, and enhance the quality of life for their residents. This is just the beginning of what AI-driven solutions can offer in reshaping urban landscapes and ensuring our infrastructure meets the demands of the future."

The project aims to demonstrate the AI Computer Vision solution's ability to provide analysis of foot and vehicular traffic, focusing on multi-use trail and public area management. This comprehensive approach aims to not only leverage the technological benefits of video analytics but also to strengthen community ties and drive regional development nationally.

The program also focuses on understanding and reducing carbon emissions through the creation of multi-use trails that encourage greener commutes. By using deep AI video analytics to understand traffic patterns and promoting pedestrian and cyclist pathways, the AI Applied Consortium aims to contribute to environmental sustainability on a national scale.

"Data science and AI have the potential to transform urban living by providing critical insights for better decision-making and sustainability," said Ilyas Ustun, Director of Data Science at DePaul University. "Our collaboration in this initiative represents a significant step towards harnessing these technologies for public good."

The program is supported by notable individuals including Patricia Burke Hansen from the City of Brookhaven, and Shaun Green from Atlanta Beltline, among others. Their involvement underscores the program's commitment to community engagement and interdisciplinary collaboration.

Beyond the immediate focus on urban multi-use trails, the AI Video Analytics Program has far-reaching applications. This technology holds significant potential for smart-city use cases, including civil construction and the analysis of outdated infrastructure. By extending the scope of this program, cities can leverage AI-driven analytics to address pressing infrastructure challenges, optimize urban planning, and enhance the resilience of their communities. The ability to understand and act on data-driven insights will be crucial as cities across the nation work to modernize and improve their infrastructure in the face of evolving demands.

The AI Applied Consortium catalyzes transformation in manufacturing, energy, life sciences, and public sectors through applied AI, mixed reality, and IoT innovation. By merging academic brilliance with technological innovation, the consortium pioneers applied AI research and practical applications that elevate businesses, federal and state organizations nationwide. Together, they are shaping a future where industries, government agencies, and workers thrive in the era of applied AI, seamlessly integrating mixed reality and IoT technologies to excel in the complexity of their tasks.

The AI Applied Consortium is guided by a distinguished Board of Trustees, including Adam Berg (Manager of Learning Solutions, TechnipFMC), Michael Braun (Senior Consultant, Canopy Management), Michael Burgess (Deputy CEO, Millison Casting), Nezih Altay (Professor, DePaul University), William Aiken (PhD, University of Ottawa), Prasanna Vijayanathan (Senior Engineer, Netflix), Hasan Poonawala (Professor, University of Kentucky), Shaun Green (Principal Engineer, Atlanta Beltline), Abhishek Joshi (Vice President, Visa), Konrad Konarski (Vice President AI, Prolifics Inc. and Chairperson of AI Applied Consortium), Mike McFarlane (BASF, Retired), and Jungwoo Ryoo (Chancellor, Penn State University).

For more information about the consortium and its initiatives, please visit http://aaiconsortium.org.

The AI Video Analytics Program is already operational, demonstrating significant potential in its initial phase. This comprehensive "as-a-service" experience includes all necessary hardware, software, and service support, ensuring communities nationwide benefit from the latest technological advancements.

