AI, Art, and Activism Shine in Planet Classroom's Bold May 2025 Film Lineup

From wildfire-fighting AI to mythic queer love stories and Mozart's rebellious masterpiece, Planet Classroom showcases innovation, identity, and impact through global youth-driven cinema.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Planet Classroom, the global youth-driven media network, unveils an extraordinary selection of films for May 2025, spotlighting how creativity and technology are transforming the world we live in.

This month's powerful lineup includes:

How AI, Tech, and Policy Can Stop the Wildfire Crisis – Collin Taylor's urgent and timely film reveals how AI innovation is revolutionizing wildfire prevention.

As the planet faces new challenges and opportunities, these ten short films offer global audiences a diverse, inspiring, and deeply human experience.

About Planet Classroom

The Planet Classroom Network, curated by CMRubinWorld, brings together artists, educators, technologists and young visionaries from around the world to inform, engage, and inspire. With contributions from over 40 cultural organizations, the platform serves as a global hub for creative expression and transformative storytelling.

