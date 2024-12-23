AI-Based Customized Developer Hiring Solution 'DEVTH' Surpasses 900 Clients, Customization Features Drive Rapid Growth

DEVTH, an AI-powered developer hiring platform, has surpassed 900 clients, offering customizable solutions to streamline recruitment processes.

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The AI-powered developer hiring platform 'DEVTH' has surpassed 900 clients, driven by its strong customization features that effectively address clients' specific hiring needs. Its rapid growth is attributed to the platform's ability to customize solutions that effectively cater to the specific needs of its clients.

Powered by 'goorm', DEVTH streamlines the entire developer recruitment process, from job postings to video interviews, real-time coding tests, and code reviews, all on a single platform. DEVTH leverages AI to integrate video interviews and code reviews into a unified real-time interview process, significantly reducing both the time and cost associated with evaluating applicants.

The platform provides a secure, remote testing environment without the need for on-site proctors, utilizing features such as webcam and smartphone camera integration, screen sharing, real-time exam logs, and chat. DEVTH's AI-based proctoring system helps maintain exam integrity by automatically detecting and flagging irregularities.

A key strength of DEVTH is its ability to customize the hiring process to meet the specific needs of clients. As an example, incorrect answers from coding tests can be compiled into video lessons for employee training. The platform also supports large-scale coding tests for thousands of applicants in real time and offers consulting and content development for algorithm training.

The platform supports assessments in 29 programming languages and includes over 1,000 algorithmic problems. It also features a substantial collection of AI/ML-related problems, making it an indispensable tool for companies hiring AI engineers.

With over 900 companies actively using the solution, more than 187,000 applicants have participated in developer recruitment assessments through the DEVTH platform. DEVTH supports English, Korean, and Japanese, with plans to add Vietnamese, Bahasa Indonesia, and Hindi soon. With growing interest in AI-based hiring solutions, DEVTH has seen an increase in inquiries from potential clients in North America and Asia.

