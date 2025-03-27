AI Breakthroughs of 2025: Celebrating the Visionaries, Innovators, and Trailblazers of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Winners of the 2025 AI Awards include companies like 7Learnings, AccountantX AI, and Schneider Electric, recognized for innovative AI solutions in various industries, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.
PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding organizations, products, and individuals who are driving innovation and redefining possibilities in AI.
This year's honorees represent the pinnacle of AI advancement, excelling in predictive analytics, generative AI, explainable AI, and beyond. Selected by a panel of industry experts, these winners exemplify the transformative power of artificial intelligence across diverse industries, from finance and healthcare to cybersecurity and autonomous systems.
"We are honored to recognize these trailblazers who are pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "These innovators are not only demonstrating technical excellence but also showing how AI can be harnessed to solve real-world challenges and improve lives."
Winners of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards
Leading AI Professionals
- Kevin M. Alvero, Chief Compliance Officer, Integral Ad Science
- John Goodson, Chief Product and Technology Officer, CCC Intelligent Solutions
- Ranjith Gopalan, Principal Consultant, Cognizant
- Kerry McLean, Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Intuit
- Matt Pearce, Solutions Director and AI/ML Capability Lead, General Dynamics Information Technology
- Brandon Sawalich, President & CEO, Starkey
Outstanding Organizations
- 7Learnings GmbH - Predictive Analytics
- Aclara Resources - Digital Twin Technology
- Ally Financial for its Innovation Challenge on Responsible AI – AI In Ethical Decision-Making
- Alorica - Business Services
- Ambiq - Edge AI
- Beyond Limits - Automated Reasoning
- Bitdeer AI - Internet and Technology
- BotBuilders - Automation
- Businessolver - Augmented Intelligence
- CCC Intelligent Solutions - Computer Vision
- Cherre - Real Estate
- Darktrace - Cybersecurity AI
- DataForce (a TransPerfect company) - Natural Language Processing
- DDN Infinia - Software
- DialogueTrainer - Business Services
- Geotab AI Driven Fleet Management - Automotive
- GoSecure, Inc. - Cybersecurity AI
- Helm.ai - Machine Learning
- Holistic AI - Generative AI
- Icertis - Generative AI
- ImmuniWeb® AI Platform - Cybersecurity AI
- Integrity - Insurance
- Intelligencia AI - Pharmaceutical
- Interac Corp - Fraud Detection And Prevention
- IntouchCX - Augmented Intelligence
- Invisible Technologies - Business Services
- Kraus Hamdani Aerospace - Autonomous Systems
- Lightspeed Voice - Insurance
- ModelOp - Explainable AI (XAI)
- Monks - Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations
- Netcracker Technology - Telecommunications
- Next Property - Real Estate
- Photoroom - Generative AI
- PROS - Software
- Reclaim Health - Health
- Resolve Tech Solutions - Juno Labs Division - Hybrid Intelligent System
- SambaNova Systems - Hardware & Semiconductors
- SandboxAQ - Quantum AI
- Satalia - AI for Social Good
- Scienaptic AI - Banking and Financial services
- Smarsh - Fraud Detection And Prevention
- Startek® - Generative AI
- TD Bank Group - Banking and Financial services
- Virtualitics Integrated Readiness Optimization - Defense
- WalkMe - Human-Machine Interaction
- Welldoc - Health
- WNS Analytics - Machine Learning
- Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions - Law
Innovative AI Products
- AccountantX AI - Explainable AI (XAI)
- ADP Assist - Hybrid Intelligent System
- unitQ agentQ - Generative AI
- Schneider Electric SpaceLogic Touchscreen Room Controller - Energy Management AI
- Aitech - Defense
- Anaconda AI Navigator - Human-Machine Interaction
- Annual Copyright License - Knowledge Management
- AspenTech Strategic Planning for Sustainability PathwaysTM - Strategic Planning
- Atlantic.Net Cloud Hosting and Storage Solutions, an NVIDIA Partner Network Cloud Partner (NCP) - Internet and Technology
- AutoScheduler.AI - Automated Planning And Scheduling
- Bigdata.com - Banking and Financial services
- BigID - Cybersecurity AI
- Blackbird.AI - Cybersecurity AI
- CapeStart's MadeAi™ GenAI-enabled Platform for Life Sciences - Generative AI
- Capgemini's Digital Human Avatar Anna - Natural Language Processing
- Charlotte AI - Cybersecurity AI
- CIAIRA- - Pharmaceutical
- CIBC AI (CAI) - Generative AI
- Cognaize - Banking and Financial services
- Comtrac NextGen AI streamlining the Criminal Justice Process - Expert System
- Conative AI - Predictive Analytics
- Concentrix Marketing Engagement Platform (MEP) - Knowledge Management
- Concentrix MyPeople: Predictive Analytics Workforce Retention - Predictive Analytics
- Copado AI-powered DevOps Agents - Intelligent Agent
- Corporate Travel Management (CTM) Solution - Hospitality
- D2L Lumi - Education
- Dash by LocaliQ - Automation
- Datasite Intelligence - Machine Learning
- DeepL's Language AI Platform - Machine Learning
- Depo CoPilot - Law
- DigitalOwl Case Notes - Insurance
- DiscoverCars.com - Intelligent Agent
- Dstillery's ID-free® Targeting Technology - Machine Learning
- DTS Clear Dialogue™ - AI for Accessibility
- EverAI Labs - a subsidiary company under Everise - Automation
- EVERSANA's AI-Powered HCP Panels - Digital Twin Technology
- EY WeVerse - Metaverse Applications
- Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent - Intelligent Agent
- Further's Presence Score - Strategic Planning
- Grokker GrokkyAi- - Health
- HealthEquity - Automation
- HealthEquity - Health
- Hypercell for GenAI - AI for Accessibility
- IBM Carbon for AI - Explainable AI (XAI)
- IBM Cloud Vela 2: AI Accelerated Clusters - Generative AI
- IBM Consulting Advantage - Business Services
- Integrated Readiness Optimization - Defense
- Jupiter Intelligence - AI for Social Good
- Lattice Nexus™ 2 FPGA Platform - Hardware & Semiconductors
- Lattice sensAI™solution stack - Edge AI
- Legion Workforce Management - Automated Planning And Scheduling
- Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA - Internet and Technology
- Malkom.ai - Automated Planning And Scheduling
- MedCerts - Generative AI
- MediaGo - Machine Learning
- Messagepoint - Hybrid Intelligent System
- Monks.Flow - Expert System
- Pega GenAI Blueprint - Generative AI
- Penguin Solutions OriginAI® - Internet and Technology
- Perficient GenAI Integrity - AI In Ethical Decision-Making
- Phenom X+ - Augmented Intelligence
- Prezent - Generative AI
- Protectstar Antivirus AI - Software
- Quantiphi baioniq - Generative AI
- Realm-X - Natural Language Processing
- Research Genie - Augmented Intelligence
- Rimini Street - Software
- RWS - Human-Machine Interaction
- RWS - Neural Machine Translation
- Signal-Based Merchandising by Trax Retail - Computer Vision
- Simbian AI Agents - Cybersecurity AI
- SPECFLEXTM AI for Sustainable Mobility - Automotive
- TD GenAI Virtual Assistant - Banking and Financial services
- The MadeAi- GenAI-enabled Platform for Life Sciences - Generative AI
- Upstream Works Agent Assist for Contact Centers - Intelligent Agent
- Verkada Cameras - Computer Vision
- Veryon Reliability - Software
- ViantAI - Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations
- VinAI's DrunkSense - Automotive
- WNS KnowRA+ - Knowledge Management
- ZoomInfo Copilot - Software
Finalists: Recognizing Excellence Beyond the Winners
The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards also acknowledge finalists whose outstanding innovations scored above our benchmark but narrowly missed the top position in their categories. These organizations have demonstrated remarkable contributions to the AI industry and deserve recognition for their excellence.
Notable Finalists: Adeia, Agiloft, Abnormal Security's AI Security Mailbox, aisera, All CORE Condition Predictive Model by Certilytics, AMSimpkins and Associates, Appvance, TELUS Digital Asynchronous messaging, Benchmark Gensuite®, Canvass AI, CareDx, Inc., CCH Axcess Tax with CCH AnswerConnect GenAI Integration, CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform, Cognaize, Concentrix Polyglot, NICE CXone Mpower Actions, Dealpath's AI Extract, Design Copilot NX, Dun & Bradstreet ChatD&BTM, Dyania Health, Inc., Enkrypt AI, EPAM AI DIAL, EtonGPT, EverGPT from Foundever®, Five9 GenAI Studio, Flight Control by Clinch: COPILOT, Freshworks Freddy AI Agent, fullthrottle.ai®, G-P GiaTM, Generate by Iterate.ai, Mplus, HaystackID® Core Intelligence AI-, IBM Sales Insight Assistant, Institute for Information Industry (III) VoiceMed, IntelliAssistant by Intellias, Lightning AI AI Hub, Market Intelligence Hub, Morpheus' Agentic AI Industry Accelerator from Endava, NBCUniversal's OLI, Pearl AI, PMG's Alli, Pricefx Copilot, SEERai by Galorath Incorporated, SymphonyAI Eureka AI Platform, V-Hive, Verint Agent Copilot Bots, WNS Fare-Assist, WNS KnowRA+, and WNS SKENSE.
The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate those at the forefront of AI's evolution. From startups pioneering new applications to established enterprises leveraging AI to drive efficiency and innovation, these winners and finalists are setting new standards for the industry.
For more details on the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards and a complete list of winners and finalists, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards.
Media Contact
Eliana Starbird, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com
SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC
Share this article