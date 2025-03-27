AI Breakthroughs of 2025: Celebrating the Visionaries, Innovators, and Trailblazers of the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Winners of the 2025 AI Awards include companies like 7Learnings, AccountantX AI, and Schneider Electric, recognized for innovative AI solutions in various industries, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.

PHILADELPHIA, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group proudly announces the winners and finalists of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, recognizing outstanding organizations, products, and individuals who are driving innovation and redefining possibilities in AI.

This year's honorees represent the pinnacle of AI advancement, excelling in predictive analytics, generative AI, explainable AI, and beyond. Selected by a panel of industry experts, these winners exemplify the transformative power of artificial intelligence across diverse industries, from finance and healthcare to cybersecurity and autonomous systems.

"We are honored to recognize these trailblazers who are pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "These innovators are not only demonstrating technical excellence but also showing how AI can be harnessed to solve real-world challenges and improve lives."

Winners of the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Leading AI Professionals

Kevin M. Alvero , Chief Compliance Officer, Integral Ad Science

John Goodson , Chief Product and Technology Officer, CCC Intelligent Solutions

Ranjith Gopalan , Principal Consultant, Cognizant

Kerry McLean , Executive Vice President and General Counsel, Intuit

Matt Pearce , Solutions Director and AI/ML Capability Lead, General Dynamics Information Technology

Brandon Sawalich , President & CEO, Starkey

Outstanding Organizations

7Learnings GmbH - Predictive Analytics

Aclara Resources - Digital Twin Technology

Ally Financial for its Innovation Challenge on Responsible AI – AI In Ethical Decision-Making

Alorica - Business Services

Ambiq - Edge AI

Beyond Limits - Automated Reasoning

Bitdeer AI - Internet and Technology

BotBuilders - Automation

Businessolver - Augmented Intelligence

CCC Intelligent Solutions - Computer Vision

Cherre - Real Estate

Darktrace - Cybersecurity AI

DataForce (a TransPerfect company) - Natural Language Processing

DDN Infinia - Software

DialogueTrainer - Business Services

Geotab AI Driven Fleet Management - Automotive

GoSecure, Inc. - Cybersecurity AI

Helm.ai - Machine Learning

Holistic AI - Generative AI

Icertis - Generative AI

ImmuniWeb® AI Platform - Cybersecurity AI

Integrity - Insurance

Intelligencia AI - Pharmaceutical

Interac Corp - Fraud Detection And Prevention

IntouchCX - Augmented Intelligence

Invisible Technologies - Business Services

Kraus Hamdani Aerospace - Autonomous Systems

Lightspeed Voice - Insurance

ModelOp - Explainable AI (XAI)

Monks - Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations

Netcracker Technology - Telecommunications

Next Property - Real Estate

Photoroom - Generative AI

PROS - Software

Reclaim Health - Health

Resolve Tech Solutions - Juno Labs Division - Hybrid Intelligent System

SambaNova Systems - Hardware & Semiconductors

SandboxAQ - Quantum AI

Satalia - AI for Social Good

Scienaptic AI - Banking and Financial services

Smarsh - Fraud Detection And Prevention

Startek® - Generative AI

TD Bank Group - Banking and Financial services

Virtualitics Integrated Readiness Optimization - Defense

WalkMe - Human-Machine Interaction

Welldoc - Health

WNS Analytics - Machine Learning

Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions - Law

Innovative AI Products

AccountantX AI - Explainable AI (XAI)

ADP Assist - Hybrid Intelligent System

unitQ agentQ - Generative AI

Schneider Electric SpaceLogic Touchscreen Room Controller - Energy Management AI

Aitech - Defense

Anaconda AI Navigator - Human-Machine Interaction

Annual Copyright License - Knowledge Management

AspenTech Strategic Planning for Sustainability PathwaysTM - Strategic Planning

Atlantic.Net Cloud Hosting and Storage Solutions, an NVIDIA Partner Network Cloud Partner (NCP) - Internet and Technology

AutoScheduler.AI - Automated Planning And Scheduling

Bigdata.com - Banking and Financial services

BigID - Cybersecurity AI

Blackbird.AI - Cybersecurity AI

CapeStart's MadeAi™ GenAI-enabled Platform for Life Sciences - Generative AI

Capgemini's Digital Human Avatar Anna - Natural Language Processing

Charlotte AI - Cybersecurity AI

CIAIRA- - Pharmaceutical

CIBC AI (CAI) - Generative AI

Cognaize - Banking and Financial services

Comtrac NextGen AI streamlining the Criminal Justice Process - Expert System

Conative AI - Predictive Analytics

Concentrix Marketing Engagement Platform (MEP) - Knowledge Management

Concentrix MyPeople: Predictive Analytics Workforce Retention - Predictive Analytics

Copado AI-powered DevOps Agents - Intelligent Agent

Corporate Travel Management (CTM) Solution - Hospitality

D2L Lumi - Education

Dash by LocaliQ - Automation

Datasite Intelligence - Machine Learning

DeepL's Language AI Platform - Machine Learning

Depo CoPilot - Law

DigitalOwl Case Notes - Insurance

DiscoverCars.com - Intelligent Agent

Dstillery's ID-free® Targeting Technology - Machine Learning

DTS Clear Dialogue™ - AI for Accessibility

EverAI Labs - a subsidiary company under Everise - Automation

EVERSANA's AI-Powered HCP Panels - Digital Twin Technology

EY WeVerse - Metaverse Applications

Five9 Intelligent Virtual Agent - Intelligent Agent

Further's Presence Score - Strategic Planning

Grokker GrokkyAi- - Health

HealthEquity - Automation

HealthEquity - Health

Hypercell for GenAI - AI for Accessibility

IBM Carbon for AI - Explainable AI (XAI)

IBM Cloud Vela 2: AI Accelerated Clusters - Generative AI

IBM Consulting Advantage - Business Services

Integrated Readiness Optimization - Defense

Jupiter Intelligence - AI for Social Good

Lattice Nexus™ 2 FPGA Platform - Hardware & Semiconductors

Lattice sensAI™solution stack - Edge AI

Legion Workforce Management - Automated Planning And Scheduling

Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA - Internet and Technology

Malkom.ai - Automated Planning And Scheduling

MedCerts - Generative AI

MediaGo - Machine Learning

Messagepoint - Hybrid Intelligent System

Monks.Flow - Expert System

Pega GenAI Blueprint - Generative AI

Penguin Solutions OriginAI® - Internet and Technology

Perficient GenAI Integrity - AI In Ethical Decision-Making

Phenom X+ - Augmented Intelligence

Prezent - Generative AI

Protectstar Antivirus AI - Software

Quantiphi baioniq - Generative AI

Realm-X - Natural Language Processing

Research Genie - Augmented Intelligence

Rimini Street - Software

RWS - Human-Machine Interaction

RWS - Neural Machine Translation

Signal-Based Merchandising by Trax Retail - Computer Vision

Simbian AI Agents - Cybersecurity AI

SPECFLEXTM AI for Sustainable Mobility - Automotive

TD GenAI Virtual Assistant - Banking and Financial services

The MadeAi- GenAI-enabled Platform for Life Sciences - Generative AI

Upstream Works Agent Assist for Contact Centers - Intelligent Agent

Verkada Cameras - Computer Vision

Veryon Reliability - Software

ViantAI - Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations

VinAI's DrunkSense - Automotive

WNS KnowRA+ - Knowledge Management

ZoomInfo Copilot - Software

Finalists: Recognizing Excellence Beyond the Winners

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards also acknowledge finalists whose outstanding innovations scored above our benchmark but narrowly missed the top position in their categories. These organizations have demonstrated remarkable contributions to the AI industry and deserve recognition for their excellence.

Notable Finalists: Adeia, Agiloft, Abnormal Security's AI Security Mailbox, aisera, All CORE Condition Predictive Model by Certilytics, AMSimpkins and Associates, Appvance, TELUS Digital Asynchronous messaging, Benchmark Gensuite®, Canvass AI, CareDx, Inc., CCH Axcess Tax with CCH AnswerConnect GenAI Integration, CCH Tagetik Intelligent Platform, Cognaize, Concentrix Polyglot, NICE CXone Mpower Actions, Dealpath's AI Extract, Design Copilot NX, Dun & Bradstreet ChatD&BTM, Dyania Health, Inc., Enkrypt AI, EPAM AI DIAL, EtonGPT, EverGPT from Foundever®, Five9 GenAI Studio, Flight Control by Clinch: COPILOT, Freshworks Freddy AI Agent, fullthrottle.ai®, G-P GiaTM, Generate by Iterate.ai, Mplus, HaystackID® Core Intelligence AI-, IBM Sales Insight Assistant, Institute for Information Industry (III) VoiceMed, IntelliAssistant by Intellias, Lightning AI AI Hub, Market Intelligence Hub, Morpheus' Agentic AI Industry Accelerator from Endava, NBCUniversal's OLI, Pearl AI, PMG's Alli, Pricefx Copilot, SEERai by Galorath Incorporated, SymphonyAI Eureka AI Platform, V-Hive, Verint Agent Copilot Bots, WNS Fare-Assist, WNS KnowRA+, and WNS SKENSE.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards celebrate those at the forefront of AI's evolution. From startups pioneering new applications to established enterprises leveraging AI to drive efficiency and innovation, these winners and finalists are setting new standards for the industry.

For more details on the 2025 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards and a complete list of winners and finalists, visit https://www.bintelligence.com/awards/artificial-intelligence-excellence-awards.

