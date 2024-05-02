AI Clearing Achieves World's First ISO 42001 Certification with ISMS.online's Cutting-Edge SaaS Platform

We admire the clarity and structure of ISMS.online. It positions our ISO procedures and processes as the focal point of our organisation rather than just being "shelved documentation. -Dariusz Ciesla, VP of Product and Strategy at AI Clearing Post this

Adam Wisniewski, CTO and Co-founder of AI Clearing, expressed his pride in this accomplishment, stating, "Achieving ISO 42001 certification not only demonstrates our dedication to ethical AI but also positions AI Clearing as a trailblazer in the construction industry. ISMS.online's platform was instrumental in this success, providing us with the structured approach and tools we needed to navigate the certification audit with confidence."

ISMS.online's powerful platform was crucial in centralising AI Clearing's ISO 42001 documentation and procedures, ensuring they remained at the organisation's heart. Dariusz Ciesla, VP of Product and Strategy at AI Clearing, shared, "We admire the clarity and structure of ISMS.online. It positions our ISO procedures and processes as the focal point of our organisation rather than just being "shelved documentation." The platform's user-friendly interface and comprehensive features enabled AI Clearing to showcase its competency in AI development simply and transparently. This led to the successful completion of the ISO 42001 audit in just six months.

The benefits of adopting ISMS.online's compliance platform extended far beyond ISO 42001 for AI Clearing. Recognising the importance of maintaining a competitive edge while ensuring the highest levels of security, AI Clearing leveraged ISMS.online to integrate various management systems that share common elements, creating a robust Integrated Management System (IMS). This approach allowed AI Clearing to seamlessly implement and document multiple standards, including ISO 27001, ISO 9001, and ISO 45001, all within one secure platform.

Luke Dash, CEO of ISMS.online, expressed his enthusiasm for AI Clearing's achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to see AI Clearing lead the way in ISO 42001 certification, setting a new standard for the industry. Our platform is designed to simplify the complex processes associated with achieving and maintaining such certifications, and we are committed to supporting our clients at every step of their compliance journey."

As the world continues embracing AI technologies, the importance of responsible AI management cannot be overstated. ISMS.online's cutting-edge SaaS platform empowers organisations like AI Clearing to navigate the complex landscape of AI compliance, ensuring that the benefits of AI are harnessed in a manner that promotes trust, transparency, and ethical practices. With this landmark achievement, AI Clearing and ISMS.online have set a new benchmark for the industry, paving the way for a future where AI technology is developed and deployed with the highest standards of responsibility and integrity.

About ISMS.online:

ISMS.online is revolutionising the way businesses across the globe handle data privacy and information security compliance. The cutting-edge SaaS platform provides a comprehensive roadmap to robust and scalable governance, risk and compliance for organisations of all sizes and maturities. With a global presence and over 20,000 users, including enterprise clients like Moneycorp, Siemens and Ricoh, ISMS.online simplifies complex processes across over 100 standards and regulations, empowering organisations worldwide to secure and scale their compliance with ease.

About AI Clearing:

AI Clearing is at the forefront of transforming the construction industry through artificial intelligence. Their proprietary AI technology enhances project efficiency by enabling accurate, real-time tracking of large-scale construction projects. AI Clearing's commitment to innovation and ethical AI practices makes them a benchmark in the industry.

Media Contact

