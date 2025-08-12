AI Consultant Launches Free Toolbox to Level the Playing Field for Main Street Businesses

Free AI toolbox helps Main Street businesses compete.

MASON, Mich., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the artificial intelligence boom continues to create complex and expensive tools for large corporations, one veteran small business consultant is pushing back with free, practical AI tools designed specifically for "Main Street" business owners. Matt LaClear, an AI and SEO strategist with over 15 years of experience, launched the AI Toolbox today, a collection of 13 free tools aimed at helping non-technical entrepreneurs save time and increase profits.

The AI Toolbox was created to address a growing gap in the market: while AI promises to revolutionize business, most of the available solutions are not built for the realities of a local contractor, restaurant owner, or service provider.

"For years, I've watched hardworking business owners get left behind by technology that's too complicated, too expensive, or just not relevant to their daily problems," said Matt LaClear, founder of Matt LaClear AI Consulting. "AI should be a tool that works for them, not another thing they must spend months learning. I built this toolbox to give them practical, immediate solutions to the real-world challenges they face every day, from handling a negative online review to writing a job description."

The free toolbox includes 13 unique generators that help with specific business tasks, such as:

Respond to Negative Reviews Tool: Crafts professional, empathetic responses to negative customer reviews in seconds.

USP Generator: Helps businesses define their unique selling proposition to stand out.

Job Description Generator: Creates clear and compelling job postings to attract the right talent.

Employee Handbook Outline Generator: Provides a comprehensive, compliant foundation for a company's policies.

By focusing on tangible problems, LaClear aims to demystify AI and make it an accessible asset for any business owner, regardless of their technical skill level. The tools are designed to provide immediate value, helping users write better marketing copy, manage their online reputation, and streamline their hiring processes.

About Matt LaClear AI Consulting:

Matt LaClear is an AI consultant and SEO strategist based in Mason, Michigan. Since 2009, he has managed over 13,000 SEO campaigns, helping small and local businesses increase their online visibility and revenue. His focus is on providing practical, no-hype strategies that deliver real-world results. The AI Toolbox is the latest addition to his suite of resources for small business owners.

