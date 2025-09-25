AI Design & Branding Platform Design.com Launches 4 New Languages

Design.com already has customers in over 100 countries - but it's exciting to add new languages that will support our mission to help entrepreneurs everywhere launch their businesses with the best design possible. Post this

"Design has no borders, and neither should the tools to create it," said Clancy Clarke, Head of Marketing at Design.com. "By launching Spanish, German, French and Portuguese, we're opening the door to millions of creators and businesses who can now use our platform more comfortably and confidently."

Alec Lynch, CEO and Founder of Design.com said, "Design.com already has customers in over 100 countries - but it's exciting to add new languages that will support our mission to help entrepreneurs everywhere launch their businesses with the best design possible. With over 50 million users worldwide and growing rapidly, Design.com continues to be the go-to platform for anyone looking to launch or scale their business, whether they're a startup in São Paulo or a bakery in Berlin."

About Design.com

Design.com is the world's #1 AI design platform for entrepreneurs and small businesses.

Design.com's key features include:

#1 logo maker and AI logo generator in the world - Design.com is the number 1 rated AI logo generator in the world, based on third-party customer review scores.

Largest logo template library in the world - Design.com's logo library is the largest of any logo maker in the world, providing entrepreneurs with more choice.

Advanced AI design tools - Design.com offers a number of AI design tools - including:

AI logo generator

AI website builder

AI business cards

AI business name generator

Unique, higher-quality designs - Logos available on Design.com are exclusive to Design.com with graphics designed by top designers from around the world providing the highest-quality design in the market, a large selection of unique fonts and advanced AI.

Extended licenses - Design.com is the only logo maker to offer extended licenses for logos, allowing customers to remove logo templates from its library and offering genuinely exclusive use of many logos.

Free - Design.com offers a range of completely free logos, business cards, websites and other designs.

Commercially safe - All designs on Design.com are 100% commercially safe to use with each logo and design checked for originality and quality.

Easy-to-use editing tools and software, built so anyone can create their own designs

Extensive file formats - All of Design.com's logos offer various file format download options including PNG, JPG, SVG, PDF and EPS file downloads.

Additional design tools - Design.com offers 50+ additional design and branding tools through its design platform - including design tools for:

Websites

Business cards

Digital business cards

Presentations

QR codes

