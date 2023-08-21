AI Disruption Unleashed: Elevating the Customer Journey with Mary Poppen

There is always something that you can be doing to improve the customer experience. Any little action to big action makes a difference. Tweet this

In the discussion surrounding the burgeoning growth of AI in the technology surrounding CX, Poppen acknowledges that "there is always something that you can be doing to improve the customer experience. Any little action to big action makes a difference."

Key takeaways:

How AI helps to deliver a seamless customer journey

Common mistakes in the handoff process between sales and delivery teams

How to foster collaboration between sales, delivery, and engineering teams

The importance of human oversight in training and validating AI systems

Why personalized playbooks deliver value-added experiences

Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marypoppen/

Company website: https://hrizons.com/

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you'll hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

Disruption Interruption can be listened to via the Podbean app and is available on Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Disruption Interruption:

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, and logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors, and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews bad a**es who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets … and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at http://www.disruptioninterruption.com

About Karla Jo Helms:

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™.

Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

About Mary Poppen:

Mary has over 20 years of experience in customer success, business consulting, and executive leadership. Her past roles include chief customer officer at Glint, global head of innovation enablement at SAP SuccessFactors, and chief customer officer for SAP's Global Cloud business. As a well-recognized customer experience thought leader, she frequently speaks at global events and has authored several publications in this space. Further, she has published research and speaks frequently on the topics of performance and process improvement. In addition to her current role, Mary enjoys serving as a board advisor and executive coach and has a passion for giving back through female mentorship programs.

References:

1) Payani, Ali. "Embracing the Future: How AI is Revolutionizing Marketing and Sales", Forbes, 08 March 2023, forbes.com/sites/forbesbusinesscouncil/2023/03/08/embracing-the-future-how-ai-is-revolutionizing-marketing-and-sales/?sh=14ffa8f8bcc2.

Media Contact

KJ Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, [email protected], jotopr.com

Twitter

SOURCE Disruption Interruption