AI-Driven Brand Threats Grew More Than 16x in Q1 2026 as Fake Websites and Scam Ads Surge

The hires bring together experience across marketplace governance, ecommerce operations, enterprise growth, and intellectual property enforcement at a time when brands are struggling to keep pace with how quickly AI-driven threats now spread online. Post this

What was once primarily a legal or compliance issue has increasingly become a customer trust, revenue, and business continuity problem that moves at AI speed. According to MarqVision's 2026 State of Brand Integrity Report, 57% of brands reported seeing fake content appear within one week of a brand going viral, while nearly one quarter reported seeing it appear within 48 hours.

MarqVision says brands increasingly experience these attacks not as isolated categories, such as counterfeit versus impersonation versus fake domains, but as interconnected "fake-channel" ecosystems spanning multiple digital surfaces simultaneously. The company's internal analysis found that 87% of anti-counterfeit customers also experienced brand impersonation incidents.

"Generative AI has dramatically lowered the barrier to creating convincing counterfeit storefronts, impersonation campaigns, fake domains, and scam ads at scale," said Mark Lee, Founder and CEO of MarqVision. "Counterfeits, impersonation, fraudulent websites, and scam networks are no longer isolated problems. They're interconnected business threats that can impact customer trust and revenue almost overnight. Brands need systems built to operate at the speed and scale these threats now move."

Building the Infrastructure Behind Modern Brand Protection

As brands face growing pressure to respond faster across increasingly fragmented digital channels, MarqVision also announced two strategic executive appointments aimed at accelerating the company's next phase of growth across platform partnerships, enterprise operations, and legal enforcement. Kaleigh Miller joins as Global Head of Ecosystem & Platform, while Dana Herstein joins as Global Head of Sales.

The hires bring together experience across marketplace governance, ecommerce operations, enterprise growth, and intellectual property enforcement at a time when brands are struggling to keep pace with how quickly AI-driven threats now spread online.

With the appointments, MarqVision is expanding beyond traditional takedown-based enforcement toward a more connected model of brand protection, combining AI-driven detection, deeper partnerships across platforms and marketplaces, business-impact intelligence that helps brands quantify revenue exposure, and MarqLaw's online-to-offline capabilities spanning investigations, customs coordination, litigation support, and complex disputes.

Miller spent more than six years at Amazon leading global brand protection engagement and later overseeing seller experience for product safety and compliance initiatives. She later joined TikTok to lead Seller and Listing Governance during the U.S. launch of TikTok Shop and most recently served as Chief of Staff to the Group CEO at Articore Group, parent company of Redbubble.

At MarqVision, she will lead the company's global platform and ecosystem strategy across marketplaces, social commerce platforms, ad channels, domain providers, and emerging AI-commerce environments, while also helping expand MarqLaw's global legal enforcement capabilities — the company's in-house legal services practice that connects online detection with offline investigations, litigation support, customs coordination, and complex disputes when online action is not enough.

"The volume and coordination of these threats is changing how platforms, marketplaces, and brands have to work together," said Miller. "The future of brand protection has to be much more embedded in the ecosystems where abuse originates."

Herstein joins MarqVision to lead the company's global sales organization and enterprise growth efforts across North America, Europe, and Asia. He brings more than two decades of revenue leadership experience at high-growth technology and data businesses, including Extend, People.ai, Kantar, SurveyMonkey, and Business Insider. He also holds a J.D. in Intellectual Property from Fordham University School of Law, bringing experience from both sides of the problem, spanning IP law and enterprise revenue.

"Online abuse is no longer just a legal or compliance issue," said Herstein. "What's changed is that the attack surface has moved from purely legal to commercial. Counterfeits and impersonation campaigns are now directly suppressing customer acquisition and ecommerce performance, which makes this a revenue conversation, not just an enforcement one. And this is changing how companies think about brand protection."

For more information about MarqVision, please visit www.marqvision.com.

About MarqVision

From counterfeits and pirated content to fraudulent sites and unauthorized sellers, MarqVision provides end-to-end brand control across 1,500+ platforms in 118+ countries. Our AI-powered managed service platform for brand control and intelligence enables rapid, scalable enforcement—so your team can move faster, protect revenue, and preserve brand equity across every digital touchpoint. Founded by Harvard Law graduates in 2020, MarqVision is backed by Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India), HSG (formerly Sequoia Capital China), Salesforce Ventures, Altos Ventures, DST Global Partners, Y Combinator, SoftBank, and Atinum Investment. Recognized with an LVMH Innovation Award and the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies award in 2025, MarqVision continues to push boundaries in brand control, ensuring that innovation, creativity, and trust remain safeguarded in a rapidly evolving digital world.

Media Contact

Amber Moore, Moore Communications, 1 5039439381, amber@moorecom2.com

SOURCE MarqVision