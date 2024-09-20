AI driven Cyber GRC and Third Party Threat Exposure Management™

"In this complex regulatory and risk environment, being able to make data driven, near real-time risk mitigation decisions must be an essential element of any organization's overall effort to manage third party vendor risk." Post this

"RiskOpsAI™ TTEM™ consolidates vendor data from multiple sources (both inside out and outside in); reduces vendor onboarding time; and prioritizes vendors based on impact to the organization's business risk" said AJ Sarkar, RiskOpsAI™ Founder & CEO. "Today, organizations' efforts to manage third party vendor risk are hampered by manual, piecemeal and fragmented processes. Our AI driven end to end solution solves this data dilemma by identifying blind spots; quantifying and prioritizing vendor risk; and building resiliency across the end to end lifecycle operating environment".

"RiskOpsAI™ connects the impact of third party vendor risk to an organization's strategic goals," said AJ Sarkar. "In this complex regulatory and risk environment, being able to make data driven, near real-time risk mitigation decisions must be an essential element of any organization's overall effort to manage third party vendor risk."

About RiskOpsAI™

San Diego-based RiskOpsAI™ is a pioneer of AI-driven, integrated risk modeling and decision supremacy. Built by Fortune 500 CXOs with a deep background in cyber and risk, our software-as-a-service platform helps Fortune 2000 organizations discover, measure, prioritize, predict and optimize Cyber Risk Governance and Third Party Threat Exposure Management™. For more information, contact us at https://optimeyes.ai, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Mainak Majumdar, OptimEyes.ai, 1 (858) 585-3101, [email protected], www.optimeyes.ai

