AI-Driven Real Time Voice Analyzer COVID Screening App Hits Major Milestone of 100,000 Installs in Just Seven Weeks

The novel app created in partnership with Hematico and the internationally recognized voice analysis research expert Dr. Rita Singh, hits 100,000 installs – a milestone that only 3.4% of the millions of apps on Google Play or Apple Store achieve. It utilizes patent-pending advanced AI algorithms to non-invasively detect respiratory health anomalies quickly and accurately in any language using just a mobile phone.

CABOT, Ark., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTVA, Inc. and Hematico, LLC, developers of Real Time Voice Analyzer (RTVA) - the first mobile health app to non-invasively screen for COVID and other respiratory health anomalies, announced today the app hit 100,000 installs in just seven weeks. The app is powered by patent-pending AI technology developed by Carnegie Mellon University professor Rita Singh, PhD, an expert in the field of voice analysis research and respiratory illness detection. Dr. Singh has more than 25 years of experience and research in voice analysis. The University of Cambridge and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have complied similar studies. The AI-driven RTVA app is revolutionizing COVID screening and experiencing a surge in popularity with users.