AI-Driven Real Time Voice Analyzer COVID Screening App Hits Major Milestone of 100,000 Installs in Just Seven Weeks

The novel app created in partnership with Hematico and the internationally recognized voice analysis research expert Dr. Rita Singh, hits 100,000 installs – a milestone that only 3.4% of the millions of apps on Google Play or Apple Store achieve. It utilizes patent-pending advanced AI algorithms to non-invasively detect respiratory health anomalies quickly and accurately in any language using just a mobile phone.
CABOT, Ark., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RTVA, Inc. and Hematico, LLC, developers of Real Time Voice Analyzer (RTVA) - the first mobile health app to non-invasively screen for COVID and other respiratory health anomalies, announced today the app hit 100,000 installs in just seven weeks. The app is powered by patent-pending AI technology developed by Carnegie Mellon University professor Rita Singh, PhD, an expert in the field of voice analysis research and respiratory illness detection. Dr. Singh has more than 25 years of experience and research in voice analysis. The University of Cambridge and Massachusetts Institute of Technology have complied similar studies. The AI-driven RTVA app is revolutionizing COVID screening and experiencing a surge in popularity with users.
"We're thrilled with the response to the launch of Real Time Voice Analyzer and excited that the app reached 100,000 installs in such a short period of time," said James Muller, CEO of Hematico, LLC. "It has been a tough winter with high levels of COVID and other respiratory viruses circulating, and we are achieving our goal of giving people a non-invasive way to accurately screen themselves and their loved ones for a respiratory illness at any time of day. Information is private, secure and 100% HIPAA compliant. Our app lets people be proactive and take control of managing their health, while quickly letting them know if they should seek further treatment with a healthcare professional or follow CDC-recommended protocols."
RTVA delivers a fast, accurate, and non-invasive COVID or respiratory illness screening without uncomfortable nasal swabs or painful tests. Other benefits include:
- RTVA's AI algorithms can detect influenza and the common cold strains, in addition to COVID-19 and its variants.
- Uses only the sound of a person's voice, like a doctor using a stethoscope to detect irregularities in vital organs.
- Delivers reliable results in 5-10 minutes – skip the wait at the waiting room.
- Screening results have scientifically proven to be more accurate than rapid tests.
- RTVA's algorithm works with a wide range of vocal sounds but primarily uses vowel sounds due to their consistent performance across different languages and dialects, ensuring accurate results for all users no matter the language spoken.
- No need to purchase additional accessories or equipment. RTVA works with any smartphone, tablet, or computer with a microphone to record a voice.
- RTVA is environmentally friendly; No plastics, swabs, packaging, or shipping are needed.
About RTVA Inc.
Discover the groundbreaking Real Time Voice Analyzer, a state-of-the-art technology that harnesses the power of AI and your personal voice biomarkers to detect respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. The Real Time Voice Analyzer is an extraordinary collaboration that could revolutionize global healthcare. This groundbreaking project combines the scientific discoveries and laboratory research of Dr. Rita Singh, the advanced technology and clinical research expertise of Hematico, and the innovative smartphone app development and distribution capabilities of Real Time Network. This constructive interaction of scientific knowledge, technological advancements, and efficient distribution channels has paved the way for a truly transformative healthcare tool.
Developed by Dr. Rita Singh and a team of researchers from Carnegie Mellon University, Yale University School of Medicine, and MIT, our solution is simple, unintrusive, and offers rapid results with ultimate accuracy. Monitor your health anytime, anywhere, with our convenient smartphone app.
