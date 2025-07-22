AI Drone Manufacturing Franchise Opportunity from Aquiline Drones

HARTFORD, Conn., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the escalating demand for American-made drones, Aquiline Drones (AD) of Hartford, Connecticut, introduces a groundbreaking strategy to enhance and significantly expand America's drone production capacity.

Benefiting from recent governmental initiatives, particularly from the US Department of Defense (DoD), alongside the growing commercial demands, AD, a drone manufacturer based in CT, is actively heeding the government's summons with resounding enthusiasm. AD is ready to confront the challenge head-on, steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling its pledge.

AD unleashes American innovation by harnessing the collective potential of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) to revolutionize drone manufacturing. Introducing the Agile Manufacturing Pod (AMP), AD propels the nation into a new era of drone production, aiming to surpass all expectations. "Let's push ourselves to lead the way and maintain that leadership," asserts Barry Alexander, the Founder & CEO of Aquiline Drones.

Beyond boosting its manufacturing capacity, AD is expanding its horizons by venturing into new territories. The company is now extending its drone manufacturing services to other domestic and international drone manufacturers. By leveraging AD's resources, these manufacturers – even from non-adversarial nations gain direct entry into the lucrative US drone market. This strategic move opens exciting opportunities for collaboration and growth in the industry.

AD is advancing its operations by initiating dialogues and preparing to launch online pre-orders through its upgraded e-Commerce platform in early August. This development signifies a significant milestone in its expansion journey. Moreover, AD is ready to offer contract drone manufacturing (CM) services, showcasing its expertise in managing the complete drone manufacturing, fulfillment and delivery process for its customers.

Adding to the appeal is AD's ability to provide a wide range of warranty products backed by AD Indemnity Corporation (ADIC). These comprehensive insurance offerings enhance customer experience – post sales, assuring clients that all products are internally produced by AD, ensuring prompt and elevated support without external dependencies.

AD's innovative approach to boosting US drone production revolves around three core pillars:

1) Boosting the production of America-made drones – through scaling and franchising.

2) Reshoring supply chain and expanding through decentralized operations through franchising.

3) Providing immediate contract manufacturing or Manufacturing-as-a-Service (MAS) solutions to both domestic and international drone manufacturers.

Internally, AD's current strategic roadmap includes ambitious targets such as producing an additional 350 AD drones by the end of 2025 and a further 1750 drones in 2026. This expansion also includes the introduction and exclusive US manufacturing of the AD KOBRA advanced aerial surveillance (AAS) drone, marking a significant milestone in AD's production capabilities. Versatility is KOBRA's hallmark, ideal for law enforcement, search and rescue (SAR) and other first-responder activity.

Recently, AD unveiled its disruptive Virtual Drone Franchise (VDF) opportunity, guaranteed to transform small business ownership in the drone sector. With no licensing fees, royalties, or territorial limitations, VDFs empower individuals to establish thriving drone enterprises on their own terms. The streamlined fulfillment process, from training to deployment, spans just 6 to 10 months, readying aspiring drone service providers (DSPs) with no prior experience to take on exciting drone work, currently in high demand.

The AD KOBRA is one of several AD made-in-America drones that will be available for purchase this year and to franchise owners for use in their operations, matching true American ingenuity to American job opportunity, as well as drone operators not being barred from performing most public jobs in the US by them using foreign manufactured drones.

Lastly, AD's commitment to workforce development shines through with the deployment of the AD Agile Manufacturing Pod (AMP), highlighting the concept of decentralized manufacturing and job creation prospects for Americans. Barry Alexander, Founder and CEO of Aquiline Drones, stresses the significance of American-made drones in addressing cybersecurity risks linked to foreign alternatives. The AMP initiative not only revolutionizes manufacturing practices but also seeks to empower American households through direct job opportunities.

AGILE MANUFACTURING POD (AMP) – 10' x 16': EXTERIOR / INTERIOR

Akin to the AD Virtual Drone Franchise, AD has championed this transformative approach to drone manufacturing – as a franchise immediately available for purchase. This innovative solution marks a significant step towards boosting drone production domestically, particularly in the realm of remote commercial drone production and self-employment.

The modular AMP system, as described by AD's Chief Operating Officer, Glenn Graham, allows for remote manufacturing deployment, revolutionizing the traditional workforce. These pods are also customizable, to adapt to their customers' environment and can be shipped to various locations such as community centers, schools, or even people's homes, redefining and promoting remote employment. They accommodate 1-3 workers, tools, advanced electronic components, and micro-manufactured products. "In our new on-demand economy, agile workspaces are becoming a necessity to combat the struggle of work-life balance currently impacting approximately 29% of Americans," adds Graham.

The AMP system is versatile, offering the option to be a permanent installation or easily relocated to a new site, providing opportunities to explore technical or manufacturing talent. Graham also highlights how this system enables access to employment opportunities for individuals in different locations, including those with special needs, our beloved veterans, promoting financial stability in the micro-manufacturing sector.

By utilizing the AMP's artificial intelligence (AI), laborers can complete tasks such as making drone sub-assemblies efficiently, enhancing inventory management, quality control, fulfillment and shipping processes. Certified AD technicians provide crucial oversight to ensure quality assurance throughout the AMP network, further enhancing the AMP's inclusivity and efficiency.

Alexander emphasizes the transformative impact of AMP, making drone manufacturing accessible to a broader demographic and promoting financial independence in such a highly lucrative industry. AD firmly believes in social equity and that together, we can reshape the drone manufacturing landscape by embracing a new era of production.

This is exciting news for enthusiasts and businesses alike, as AD will soon be selling the AMP through online pre-orders on its e-Commerce website. Stay tuned for the future and dominance of American drone manufacturing and job creation with AD's groundbreaking Virtual Drone Franchises (VDFs) and the disruptive Agile Manufacturing Pod (AMP).

For more information about AD's contract manufacturing (CM) services, its drone services and manufacturing franchises or insurance products, please contact AD at:

Email: [email protected] / [email protected] (860) 361-7958.

ABOUT AQUILINE DRONES:

Aquiline Drones Corporation (AD) is an all-American drone technology company specializing in drone manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), and superior drone pilot training. AD is also self-insured through Aquiline Drones Indemnity Corporation (ADIC). AD's core management comprises highly experienced aviators, systems engineers, IT gurus, military personnel (including veterans), and business strategists. AD delivers a vertically integrated blend of products and services. AD's full spectrum of technological solutions is widely applicable across countless industries and environments for superior, real-time data processing and insights. Visit www.aquilinedrones.com for more information.

Photos Courtesy of: Aquiline Drones Corporation

Media Contact

Barry Alexander, Aquiline Drones Corporation, 1 860-361-7958, [email protected]

SOURCE Aquiline Drones Corporation