AI Enablement Through Human Skills: New Learning-Focused AI Center of Excellence to Help Organizations Advance from AI Experimentation to Measurable Business Performance

"Using AI tools doesn't necessarily create value. We're focused on the skills development and performance support that's needed to make AI a practical and measurable contributor to business performance." Post this

"People everywhere are using AI, but use of the tools doesn't necessarily create value," explained AXIOM partner Jason Ruff. "The real opportunity is helping the workforce to use AI effectively and responsibly in the ways that add the most value to the business. Our AI enablement practice is designed to focus on the skills and support that are needed to make AI a more practical and measurable contributor to business performance."

The AI Center of Excellence builds on AXIOM's established strengths in learning and development contingent staffing, strategic consulting, custom learning content, and training delivery. Through the new offering, AXIOM will support clients in four core areas:

AI needs assessment: Identify current AI activity, readiness gaps, workforce capability needs, and opportunities for business impact.

Prioritization and roadmap support: Help leaders focus on the AI use cases and initiatives which have the most compelling and likely effect on productivity, quality, decision-making, or other operational performance metrics.

Workforce enablement and skills development: Creating role-based training, learning content, workshops, playbooks, job aids, and other performance support to help employees use AI confidently and productively.

Implementation support, measurement, and iteration: Provide expert consultants to support learning program delivery, measurement, and to identify further opportunities to improve AI enablement over time.

AXIOM Learning Solutions is a learning services organization, and as such, the AI Center of Excellence is not a technology-driven offering. Instead, the approach centers on business performance and human skills, which is the core connection needed to connect AI-enabled process into business outcomes.

"Successful adoption of AI requires more than just the tools," said AXIOM partner Herb Blanchard. "With the AI Center of Excellence, we're able to connect the expertise of our consultant network with companies who are focused on translating AI into a long-term and meaningful source of competitive advantage."

AXIOM's AI Center of Excellence is available to support organizations of all sizes, in any industry, and at any stage of AI adoption. Services may be delivered as targeted consulting engagements, training and enablement initiatives, content development projects, implementation support, staff augmentation, or ongoing AI enablement support.

For more information about AXIOM's AI Center of Excellence, visit https://www.axiomlearningsolutions.com/ai-center-of-excellence.

About AXIOM Learning Solutions

AXIOM Learning Solutions helps organizations meet their learning and development goals through contingent L&D staffing, strategic consulting, custom learning content, and training delivery. With access to a broad network of learning and development professionals, AXIOM supports organizations that need to add capacity, close skills gaps, deliver projects quickly, and improve the performance of learning programs. To learn more, visit axiomlearningsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Scott Rutherford, AXIOM Learning Solutions, 1 5089831410, [email protected], axiomlearningsolutions.com

SOURCE AXIOM Learning Solutions