Ai Energy Drink Launches Groundbreaking Formula with Cognizin® Citicoline to Support Brain Health and Cognitive Function

Ai Energy was designed to deliver a powerful and positive uplifting, vibrant, and energizing effect using ingredients that work in concert to improve motivation and mood. Post this

What makes Ai Energy Drink exceptional are ingredients such as Cognizin® Citicoline, a clinically studied brain health nutrient that supports focus, memory, and attention*. This nutrient is perfect for tech enthusiasts and professionals who must navigate the demands of modern life.

"Ai Energy's pioneering approach to including ingredients like Cognizin® Citicoline exemplifies our mission to meet modern consumers' needs," said Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN, and Vice President of Global Marketing at Kyowa Hakko U.S.A., Inc. "By supporting both immediate and long-term performance, this drink elevates health to align with the demands of the artificial intelligence era."

Some of the unique benefits of Ai Energy include:

● Zero sugar, calories, and carbohydrates

● Zero Environmentally Destructive "natural caffeine"

● Zero alpha GPC

● Zero cyanoccobalamin

Other ingredients that make Ai Energy a superior beverage include N-Acetyl L-Tyrosine (NALT), which is essential for synthesizing neurotransmitters like dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. NALT drives body and brain energy, improves mood, and infuses a feel-good factor. It supports the brain's adaptability by maintaining optimal neurotransmitter levels crucial for learning, memory, and creative thinking. B Vitamins & Biotin boost energy metabolism and enhance overall wellness, and Huperzine-A is known for its benefits related to sharp cognitive performance.

Consumers can enjoy a guilt-free, flavor-packed experience. By using a 12-ounce aluminum can instead of a 16-ounce one, Ai Energy Drink reduces packaging waste by approximately 25%. Available in four bold flavors—Grape, Blue Raspberry, Peach, and Watermelon—there's a choice to suit every palate.

Ai Energy with Cognizin® Citicoline is transforming the energy drink industry by delivering a highly functional beverage that breaks barriers and empowers its users. Its unique formula significantly surpasses traditional products by prioritizing health and long-term benefits over conventional energy-driven sugar and calorie counts.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

To learn more about Cognizin® Citicoline, please visit https://cognizin.com.

Ai Energy Drink, with Cognizin® Citicoline, will be available nationwide at leading retailers. Please visit https://aienergydrink.ai/ to learn more and find a location near you.

About Ai Energy™

Jack Owoc, creator of Ai Energy™, has over three decades of street-cred developing performance-enhancing supplements and beverages, backed by 31 double-blind, gold-standard university studies with real human test subjects at prestigious institutions such as UCLA, Florida State University, Baylor University, Memphis University, and many others. Jack Owoc's beverage innovations alone, including Redline® and Bang Energy®, have eclipsed over $7.25 billion in sales. Jack is back! He is now excited to bring you his most brilliant and delicious innovation ever—Ai Energy™ Drink. Jack and his team are meticulously assembling a top-tier Ai Energy™ distribution system and are enthusiastic about partnering with distributors who share the Neural Nexus™ vision to 10X all previous achievements and forge "A NEW ERA IN ENERGY!"™ High energy distributors can reach us at our website at: AiEnergyDrink.Ai or simply click here: https://aienergydrink.ai/pages/distributor

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A patented form of citicoline, Cognizin® has been clinically studied to support mental energy, focus, attention, and recall. Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process to yield high quality and high purity. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko USA:

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, IMMUSE® LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

Media Contact:

Giselle Chollett

[email protected]

917.386.7116.

Ai Energy Media Contact:

Meg Liz Owoc

[email protected]

505-317-2616

Media Contact

Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko USA, 5514829968, [email protected], https://cognizin.com

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA