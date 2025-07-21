AI Fitness App Zing Coach Named Best Fitness and Training Technology at 2025 Globee® Awards

Zing Coach has been named the Best of Category Winner in Fitness and Training Technology at the 20th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Technology. This prestigious honor recognizes Zing Coach's innovation in personalized, science-backed training powered by artificial intelligence. Post this

And the numbers back it up: users are 29% more likely to stick with Zing after day one, and 25% more likely to stay committed for over a month, compared to major competitors.

"We're honoured to receive this recognition from the Globee® Awards," said Anton Marchanka, CEO for Zing Coach. "At Zing, we believe the future of fitness is not just smarter but more human. Our AI coach doesn't just tell you what to do. It learns who you are, how your body works, and how to help you stay motivated for the long run."

The Globee® Awards for Technology celebrate excellence and innovation across the tech sector worldwide. The 20th annual competition drew entries from hundreds of companies worldwide, awarding those redefining what's possible in their industries.

Zing Coach's recognition marks a major milestone in its mission to make personalised training available to everyone, raising the activity levels globally. With more than 2.5 million users across 180 countries, Zing Coach continues to lead the charge in turning AI into a force for health and well-being.

Beyond user growth, the company has also demonstrated the strength of its business model, overcoming the typical plateau for all startups at Series A and achieving a 700% increase in turnover within a year.

The Globee® Award isn't the first addition to Zing Coach's growing list of accolades. It was recently named Best Fitness App of 2025 by TechRadar, and, according to Sensor Tower data, it currently holds the highest retention rate among fitness apps.

About Zing Coach

Zing Coach is a fitness company, backed by health tech company Palta, that applies leading AI technology to create the most advanced digital personal trainer, which assesses your fitness accurately, designs the ideal program for you to achieve any desired goals, tracks, motivates, supports, and becomes your guide in your transformative fitness journey.

Media Contact

