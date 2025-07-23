AI for Horse Racing? Hoof Signal Simplifies the Daily Racing Form for Everyone

Hoof Signal is a new AI-powered platform that helps horse racing fans easily understand the Daily Racing Form. No jargon, no guesswork...just fast, clear insights that help you bet smarter.
TULSA, Okla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoof Signal, a new AI-powered platform launching today, simplifies horse racing by turning the complex Daily Racing Form (DRF) into clear, actionable insights for bettors.
For decades, the DRF has been the go-to data source for serious horseplayers—but it's packed with jargon, numbers, and structure that overwhelm casual fans. Hoof Signal reads the fine print for you—pulling out key details like wins, earnings, age, and form—and writes a plain-English summary you can actually use. The result: smarter bets, faster.
"Most tools are built for experts. We built Hoof Signal for everyone," said Benny Cashman, founder of Hoof Signal. "This isn't about replacing the pros—it's about unlocking the game for people who want to enjoy betting without needing a racing degree."
Using Hoof Signal is simple: upload any DRF PDF (from your favorite DRF provider) at HoofSignal.com, and the system instantly returns a structured breakdown of every race—highlighting form trends, earnings, and other key factors—along with a natural-language summary for each entry.
During early access, Hoof Signal is available for just $12/month or $3/day, and currently supports cards from major tracks like Saratoga, Gulfstream, and Del Mar, using any DRF you want to analyze. The team is actively developing new features, including predictive overlays and a mobile-first interface.
To try it out or learn more, visit www.hoofsignal.com.
Media Contact
Benny Cashman, hoofsignal.com, 1 (918) 641-4224, [email protected], hoofsignal.com
SOURCE hoofsignal.com
