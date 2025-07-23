AI for Horse Racing? Hoof Signal Simplifies the Daily Racing Form for Everyone

Hoof Signal is a new AI-powered platform that helps horse racing fans easily understand the Daily Racing Form. No jargon, no guesswork...just fast, clear insights that help you bet smarter.

TULSA, Okla., July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hoof Signal, a new AI-powered platform launching today, simplifies horse racing by turning the complex Daily Racing Form (DRF) into clear, actionable insights for bettors.

For decades, the DRF has been the go-to data source for serious horseplayers—but it's packed with jargon, numbers, and structure that overwhelm casual fans. Hoof Signal reads the fine print for you—pulling out key details like wins, earnings, age, and form—and writes a plain-English summary you can actually use. The result: smarter bets, faster.