AI Has Entered the Kitchen: SwingVision Brings its Award-Winning AI Stats and Line Calling to Pickleball

SwingVision is the most accurate single camera solution for AI object tracking in pickleball, delivering automated stats, highlights, and officiating from video captured from a player's iPhone or iPad. Using its patent-pending object-tracking AI, SwingVision automatically tracks the ball trajectory in 3D using just the users' device to generate pro-quality stats, highlights, and line calling. As a result, picklers of all levels can elevate their game.

To use, athletes simply point their iPhone or iPad at the court and start recording – and SwingVision's AI processes video in real-time. Players can challenge calls instantly from their device or Apple Watch and review stats and highlights immediately. In addition to the SwingVision app, users can record like a pro with SwingVision's Swing Stick that securely attaches their device to any fence.

With SwingVision, players:

Get automated statistics and line calling

Settle disputes on the court with real-time line challenges

Import and analyze videos recorded outside of the app

Get TV-quality video highlights they can share with family and friends

Identify their strengths, improve their weaknesses, and scout their opponent

Analyze their rally construction to maximize their chance of winning points

"As an early investor in SwingVision, I knew the technology would take off from day one," said James Blake, former ATP World #4 and co-owner of the Milwaukee Mashers MLP. "SwingVision has proven to be an extraordinary tool in tennis, and now, that magic can be spread even further to pickleball enthusiasts everywhere."

"Pickleball players have constant arguments on the court due to bad line calls, want highlights of their game without having to do manual video editing, and lack objective data about their performance. SwingVision fixes all of these problems," said Josh Freedman, Director of Pickleball at Topnotch Management, who represents top pro pickleball players and runs the Pickle in the Land tournament. "From perfecting dinks to drop serves, SwingVision is going to be a game changer for pickleball players everywhere!"

With today's expansion, SwingVision is putting new capital to use. Last month, SwingVision announced a $6 million Series A financing round to unlock key hires to build tournament-grade officiating and remote coaching capabilities into the platform, and to expand beyond tennis into pickleball and padel.

About SwingVision

SwingVision is on a mission to democratize the professional sports experience for athletes of all levels. Using the power of AI, SwingVision delivers automated stats, highlights, and officiating from video captured from players' iPhone or iPad. With 15,000 subscribers and counting, SwingVision is poised to become the Strava for racket and ball sports.

SwingVision was one of six apps to win a 2023 Apple Design Award, named an App of the Day several times, included in Apple iPhone and iPad Keynote events, and featured in an Apple Watch ad.

For more information, visit swing.tennis.

Media Contact

