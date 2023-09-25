AI headhunting will transform the technology recruitment industry

Hire Smart by 360Work: The AI-powered 'Digital Headhunter' that combines traditional headhunting precision with AI's automation, scale, and depth for unparalleled tech talent acquisition. Tweet this

The Hire Smart SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform delivers the precision of a highly-connected and research driven traditional headhunter, alongside automation, scale and depth enabled by AI technology.

Says 360Work CEO Saman Aria-Nejad, "Our goal, achieved today, was to set a new benchmark in tech talent acquisition. Using AI we have captured and automated the essence and precision of traditional headhunting, offering a groundbreaking experience customised for each client's hiring needs. Similar to other industries, If AI is a transformational force to traditional recruitment, then those who thrive will be the ones who embrace AI technology that can give them a competitive edge. Giving Hire Smart to skilled recruiters turns them into super-heroes."

At the core of the Hire Smart platform lies its unparalleled talent-sourcing capability, trained for the technology industry. Leveraging automated intelligent algorithms, Hire Smart sifts through millions of both active and passive candidates, ensuring the best matches for each role, predicting how to engage with candidates, and enriching candidate data.

Specifically designed for HR professionals and recruiters within the hardware and software sectors, Hire Smart continuously learns, adapts and tailors its output. It captures and analyses the distinct DNA of each business whilst also learning continuously as it is used, assuring that every talent suggestion matches with highly-specific hiring needs.

The platform's key features include:

Tech-aware platform customised for specific hardware and software technology sectors Digital Headhunting capability for precise talent targeting and recommendations Global and multi-platform outreach to fill niche roles Efficient and cost-effective platform with flexible payment plans

The Hire Smart platform brings a new era of talent acquisition, making it easier for tech companies to identify and recruit the right talent in an increasingly competitive job market. Hire Smart ensures that businesses stay ahead of the curve and secure the best talents for their teams.

Says Sir Hossein Yassaie, Chairman of Talentic Ltd., "Hire Smart has been in development for six years and has been painstakingly designed to simplify and optimise the talent acquisition process, with a particular focus on precision and wide talent outreach, ensuring the best candidates are recommended. Automation, which is based on intelligent and self-learning algorithms, along with the system's built-in detailed knowledge of the tech industry, plays a central role in defining what the system is. With Hire Smart's digital headhunting, we are revolutionising the way companies will hire talent in the data-driven AI age."

360Work believes Hire Smart speaks for itself. Click here to book a demo.

Editor's Notes

What is HRtech?

HRtech (Human Resources Technology) is a transformative new area of technology solutions and software applications which streamline HR processes and enhance HR operations. It encompasses tools, platforms, and systems designed to automate and improve tasks related to recruitment, employee management, training, and other HR functions.

About 360Work Platform

360Work.com, a division of HRtech company Talentic Ltd, creates talent acquisition solutions for the tech industry. Its innovative platforms include Hire Smart, an AI-powered SaaS recruitment solution, and Hire Pro, a full-service recruitment service enhanced by Hire Smart technology. These platforms enable clients to make informed hiring decisions and connect with top candidates. With advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, 360Work revolutionises tech talent acquisition, providing meaningful insights and predictions to elevate the hiring process. Visit 360work.com

About Talentic

Talentic Ltd is a UK-based HRtech company specialising in advanced talent acquisition technology for the technology industry. The company provides comprehensive, high-quality, and streamlined hiring solutions tailored to enterprises in hardware and software sectors.

Media Contact

David Harold, Talentic Ltd, 44 07463632869, [email protected], https://360work.com

SOURCE Talentic Ltd