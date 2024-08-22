AI Helps Patients Refilling Prescriptions, New Study Reveals

The survey sponsor founder is scheduled for a live appearance on Monitor Mondays.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. , Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro, the healthcare vendor whose company sponsored a groundbreaking new survey, is scheduled to be the special guest during the next Monitor Mondays live Internet broadcast, produced by RACmonitor.

Krush is scheduled to appear on the broadcast Aug. 26.

The comprehensive new survey includes responses from more than 1,500 U.S. patients, and was arranged by Hyro, a healthcare artificial intelligence (AI)-powered communications company.

According to the survey, patients throughout the U.S. health system are not only frustrated by poor provider support, but are also experiencing tangible health setbacks as a result of these friction points.

Hyro's "Voice of the Patient" survey and accompanying report highlight significant gaps between patient needs and the current support available through healthcare delivery channels, according to a company representative.

"These care challenges are particularly glaring during appointment settings and when patients attempt to refill prescriptions," the representative said.

While the survey's findings offer a plethora of information that may impact patient engagement and patient well-being, the following points suggest that providers have some important ground to cover in their service delivery outside of the exam room.

Key findings include the following:

21 percent of patients delay or forgo refilling prescriptions due to lengthy hold times and cumbersome provider-created processes;

32 percent of patients report experiencing health complications due to postponing prescription refills;

81 percent of patients believe there should be more self-service options for scheduling appointments with their medical provider;

84 percent would prefer to speak with an AI assistant, rather than wait on hold for a live human agent; and

66 percent of patients expect their healthcare provider to employ generative AI technologies to enable better online and phone support – this year.

"Our Voice of the Patient report clearly shows that patients are ready for more advanced, AI-powered healthcare experiences to reduce their pain points and improve their experience with their providers," Krush said. "They're demanding the same level of convenience in healthcare that they experience in other industries, and providers who fail to meet these expectations risk patient disengagement, and potentially exacerbating negative health outcomes of their patients."

The survey also revealed that while patients are willing to embrace AI to improve the level of support they receive in their care journeys, concerns remain about data privacy and security when using such solutions. For example, 33 percent of survey respondents cited concerns about surrendering the privacy and security of their personal health information when engaging AI technology in their healthcare.

"The key takeaway for healthcare providers is clear," Krush added. "Patients want more control over their healthcare journey through self-service options and AI support, but they also don't want to surrender their privacy and security when engaging these technologies. Providers must implement these technologies responsibly, with a focus on compliance, control, and explainability."

Media Contact

Laura Baker, MedLearn Media, 1 6512923421, [email protected], medlearnmedia.com

SOURCE MedLearn Media