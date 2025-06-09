AI in Action: Circular Edge and AtomIQ Showcase Customer Successes & Game-Changing Innovations at BLUEPRINT 4D

In a world that's becoming increasingly automated, staying ahead of AI starts with amplifying what makes us uniquely human. Post this

At this year's BLUEPRINT 4D conference (Las Vegas, June 9-13), Circular Edge and AtomIQ will spotlight how enterprise customers are blending the speed and scale of AI with the judgment, creativity, and adaptability of people—transforming ERP systems into intelligent ecosystems that drive real business value.

"The future of ERP lies in AI-driven intelligence," said sAchin cHoudhari, Chief Executive Officer, Circular Edge. "Together with the Quest Oracle Community, we are empowering customers to embrace AI. Intelligent, cloud-based solutions such as our AtomIQ AI platform will enable customers to automate workflows, reduce operational costs and stay ahead of disruptions. We look forward to showcasing these solutions and more at BLUEPRINT 4D."

The spotlight will be on customers who are successfully navigating digital transformation by leveraging AI and automation to eliminate manual processes and drive smarter decision-making across business functions.

Highlights include:

Hadrian Increases Value of Its Warehouse Management Solution (WMS) with AtomIQ's RFID Solution

Harness the Power of AI for Smarter Cloud Management

Leveraging AI for Intelligent Issue Resolution and Log Analysis

AI Agents & AtomIQ: Transforming Warehouse Operations by Cutting Costs and Boosting Efficiency

AI Innovations & Game-Changing Tools That Everyone Is Raving About

Supply Chain Automation and Low-Code No-Code Mobility / iPaaS Platform with AtomIQ

Integrated eSignatures & Workflow Automation with ERPSign

Advanced Batch Job Scheduling with Smart Scheduler

Managed Services: Your Trusted Pit Crew for Peak Performance

These innovations reflect a broader movement: using AI to remove friction from business processes, reduce manual workloads, and free up human intelligence to focus on strategic growth.

Circular Edge's investment in AI goes beyond tools. The company's approach is rooted in enabling a new kind of enterprise agility where AI amplifies rather than replaces human capability. Attendees will see this vision in action through interactive demos, hands-on labs, and featured sessions at Blueprint 4D. Learn more: https://www.circularedge.com/events/blueprint4d/

About Circular Edge

Circular Edge (CE), founded in 2003, is a global business advisory and consulting services provider specializing in Enterprise Resource Planning solutions and support across Oracle JD Edwards, Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite and NetSuite. Learn more by visiting https://www.circularedge.com

Media Contact

Chelsea Krieger, Circular Edge, 1 877-533-0002, [email protected], www.CircularEdge.com

SOURCE Circular Edge