AI in Biomedical Research: Regulatory & Technology Perspectives, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in preclinical drug development. The featured speakers will discuss the US regulatory framework for evaluating drug applications featuring AI/ML (machine learning)-derived research artifacts, or AI/ML-informed research complementing in vitro/in vivo artifacts. Attendees will learn best practice considerations for researchers considering, or already implementing AI techniques in their workflows. The speakers will discuss the various resources and communities available to researchers, enabling them to acquire knowledge and get ready for cooperation and alignment with regulatory authorities.

