AI in Biomedical Research: Regulatory & Technology Perspectives, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in preclinical drug development. The featured speakers will discuss the US regulatory framework for evaluating drug applications featuring AI/ML (machine learning)-derived research artifacts, or AI/ML-informed research complementing in vitro/in vivo artifacts. Attendees will learn best practice considerations for researchers considering, or already implementing AI techniques in their workflows. The speakers will discuss the various resources and communities available to researchers, enabling them to acquire knowledge and get ready for cooperation and alignment with regulatory authorities.
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover a groundbreaking webinar delving into the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in preclinical drug research and related regulatory frameworks. The challenges and opportunities of integrating AI into preclinical drug research and development workflows are of increasing importance, especially in the context of regulatory science expectations. On the one hand, legislative priorities seek to reduce the cost of healthcare and drugs, while also reducing the burden of testing on animals through the use of technology like AI.
Join this interactive webinar to watch leaders from the FDA and VeriSIM Life share their perspectives on where and how AI is being applied within the preclinical phase of the drug development lifecycle, how scientific regulators are working with stakeholders today to responsibly leverage AI, and what needs to be done to continue evolving the state of AI for the benefit of all patients. Additional topics to discuss will include:
- The use of ML to augment and complement the use of animal models in preclinical research
- Techniques supporting improved preclinical toxicological knowledge and toxicogenomic research
- Applying chemical pattern analysis and bioanalytics to predict drug interactions and support drug repositioning
- Concepts of bias and explainability in preclinical AI model development
Join Dr. Szczepan Baran, MS, VMD, CSO, VeriSIM Life; and Dr. Weida Tong, PhD, Director, Division of Bioinformatics and Biostatistics, FDA National Center for Toxicological Research, for the live webinar on Monday, October 30, 2023, at 1pm EDT (5pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI in Biomedical Research: Regulatory & Technology Perspectives.
