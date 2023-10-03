AI in Clinical Research: How to Maximize Efficiency and Patient Centricity, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn how artificial intelligence (AI) can accelerate drug development and unlock data insights. The featured speakers will discuss how to integrate AI into your research to accelerate clinical trial enrollment, enhance the patient experience and increase retention. Attendees will learn the essential precautions researchers must take when introducing AI technology to a highly regulated industry.
TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in clinical research and how researchers can benefit from this technology to maximize efficiency and patient centricity. Like it or not, AI is here to stay. The speed with which AI-powered apps, platforms and software have taken over is astounding — and for good reason. AI holds immense potential for optimizing and enhancing almost every industry, from coding and writing to vacation planning, customer service and more. Clinical research should be on that list, too. Want to learn why?
Join the Elligo Elite Learning Series webinar for an open discussion on how AI can enhance and accelerate almost every aspect of drug development and how researchers can implement this new technology in their research. The roundtable will be hosted by Michael Ibara, PharmD, Chief Data Officer at Elligo Health Research® and will feature AI and research experts Paul Della Maggiora, CEO & CTO at Avallano and Enrique Garcia-Rivera, PhD, VP of AI at Bullfrog AI.
The panelists will dive into the promise AI holds for accelerating clinical trial enrollment and intake as well as enhancing the patient experience to increase retention. They will also discuss how AI can unlock even more insights from trial data to not only hasten time to market but also to make drugs, devices and therapies safer and more effective. Perhaps most importantly, the experts will offer essential insights into navigating the intricacies of combining new technology with a highly regulated industry.
If researchers want to design, enroll and run an efficient clinical trial in the modern world of AI, they need to cultivate a deep understanding of the technology, its potential and its risks. If they don't, they could miss an incredible opportunity to remain competitive and improve more lives around the world.
Join this webinar to get insights into the role of AI in clinical research and how to maximize efficiency and patient centricity.
Join Michael Ibara, PharmD, Chief Data Officer, Elligo Health Research®; Paul Della Maggiora, CEO & CTO, Avallano; and Enrique Garcia-Rivera, PhD, VP of AI, Bullfrog AI, for the live webinar on Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI in Clinical Research: How to Maximize Efficiency and Patient Centricity.
