AI in Clinical Trials: Leveraging a Clinical Trial Intelligence Platform, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn ways to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to optimize and predict a study's performance. Discover how AI can help improve enrollment forecasting, reduce protocol deviations, improve site selection and performance.
TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this live webinar, explore an innovative clinical trial intelligence platform as a way to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to optimize and predict the study's performance.
By incorporating real-time AI and analytics, the featured speakers will share how study teams can know if their trial is on-target or at risk and compare new study scenarios to understand the impact on trial timelines and odds of success. They will also cover fundamental case studies that showcase how AI in clinical trials can help improve enrollment forecasting, reduce protocol deviations and improve site selection and performance — all in real time.
Join this webinar to learn how Lokavant's Clinical Trial Intelligence Platform helps study teams collect, understand and apply clinical trial data to help study managers make informed decisions to improve clinical trial performance.
Register for the live webinar taking place on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 10am PDT (12pm CDT / 1 pm EDT) that will feature expert speakers Angela Radcliffe, R&ED Digital Performance Improvement & Innovation, Bristol Myers Squibb; Milind Kamkolkar, Co-Founder & COO, Paradigm; and Andreas Matern, Executive Vice President, Product Development, Lokavant.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI in Clinical Trials: Leveraging a Clinical Trial Intelligence Platform.
