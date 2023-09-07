AI in Clinical Trials: Leveraging a Clinical Trial Intelligence Platform, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

case studies that showcase how AI in clinical trials can help improve enrollment forecasting, reduce protocol deviations and improve site selection and performance — all in real time. Tweet this

Join this webinar to learn how Lokavant's Clinical Trial Intelligence Platform helps study teams collect, understand and apply clinical trial data to help study managers make informed decisions to improve clinical trial performance.

Register for the live webinar taking place on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at 10am PDT (12pm CDT / 1 pm EDT) that will feature expert speakers Angela Radcliffe, R&ED Digital Performance Improvement & Innovation, Bristol Myers Squibb; Milind Kamkolkar, Co-Founder & COO, Paradigm; and Andreas Matern, Executive Vice President, Product Development, Lokavant.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI in Clinical Trials: Leveraging a Clinical Trial Intelligence Platform.

