AI in Construction Management: Sunrise Technologies Showcases How AI-Powered SaaS Solutions Transform Project Oversight

SYDNEY, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The construction industry, long recognized for complex workflows, tender evaluation challenges, and frequent cost overruns, is undergoing a major transformation with the adoption of AI-powered SaaS construction management solutions. Insights shared by Sunrise Technologies, an Australia-based AI development company, demonstrate how intelligent SaaS platforms like OHS Buddy are helping construction managers improve efficiency, reduce delays, and enhance safety across projects.

According to a recent McKinsey & Company report, large construction projects often run 20 percent over schedule and can exceed budgets by up to 80 percent. AI-powered SaaS platforms are now addressing these challenges by automating project oversight, optimizing tender responses, digitizing safety processes, streamlining payroll, and improving cash flow management.

Rising Role of AI Agents in Construction Industry

Construction projects are inherently complex, involving multiple stakeholders, stringent safety regulations, and tight financial margins. AI agents — intelligent software modules that analyze data, detect patterns, and make predictive recommendations — are becoming essential to reducing delays and improving project visibility.

In OHS Buddy, Sunrise Technologies' AI-powered construction management system, AI agents facilitate real-time progress reporting, fully digital safety documentation, and automated tender evaluation. Tasks that once took days can now be completed in hours, allowing managers to identify potential issues quickly, maintain high safety standards, and respond to bids with speed and confidence.

Key Areas of Transformation

The adoption of AI agents in construction management is leading to progress in several critical areas:

Administrative Efficiency: Daily planning time was reduced by approximately 90%, and the number of office staff needed for coordination across 10+ active sites dropped from more than 10 to 4





Billing Speed / Cash Flow: Invoicing cycles that previously took 7–10 days are now processed on the same day, improving cash flow and shortening project turnaround.





Tender Capacity / Response Time: Bid preparation time dropped by as much as 90%, allowing firms to submit more bids and respond more quickly to opportunities.





Safety Compliance: Safety record submission (JSAs, SWMS), geo-tagged photos and shift reports are now fully digital, enabling instant audit retrieval and reducing compliance risk.

These improvements are consistent with broader industry studies. For example, PwC research indicates that AI could contribute up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with construction being one of the industries positioned to benefit substantially from productivity gains.

How AI Agents Are Driving These Improvements

Tender Agent Module: Analyzes tender documents, pulls out requirement lists, compares bids to find gaps, and suggests ideas based on how well they match up.

Centralized Dashboard & Field App: Managers can see what's happening across sites in real time. Workers use digital tools to log progress, safety issues, and who's doing what. This cuts down on delays in overseeing work and helps bosses spot problems

Digital Safety Systems & Compliance Monitoring: JSAs, SWMS, and risk assessments are filed digitally. They also take site photos tagged with location data to allow remote checks. This means less paperwork, makes audits easier, and cuts down on safety risks.

Industry Shift and Adoption Trends

While AI adoption in construction is still in its early stages compared to sectors like manufacturing and finance, momentum is accelerating. A 2024 Autodesk survey reported that 81 percent of construction executives are actively exploring AI-driven solutions to manage projects.

Early adopters have noted that AI agents can analyze data from Building Information Modeling (BIM), drones, and IoT-enabled sensors to create a dynamic view of ongoing projects. This integration provides project leaders with real-time intelligence that was previously unavailable without significant manual effort.

"Construction management is no longer about spreadsheets and reactive decisions," the Sunrise Technologies spokesperson added. "AI agents are equipping managers with the foresight to anticipate challenges, optimize resources, and deliver projects closer to schedule and budget."

Looking Ahead

Experts predict that the next phase of AI in construction & Architecture will involve even deeper integration with autonomous machinery, robotics, and sustainability monitoring. AI systems could help companies meet stricter regulatory requirements and sustainability goals by combining forecasts with checks on environmental effects.

Sunrise Technologies keeps studying these new developments and share useful insights with construction sector. Its latest report stresses the need to balance adoption - mixing human know-how with AI tools to ensure projects stay accountable, safe, and open.

