AI in Drug Discovery & Development: Hype, Reality and What Comes Next, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into where the biggest opportunities lie for AI to make an impact in drug development, and what major challenges still remain. Attendees will learn how AI is performing vs. expectations, and whether early predictions (like AI discovering 30% of new drugs by 2025) are materializing. The featured speakers will discuss how the competitive landscape is evolving, and where investment and consolidation might be headed.
TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pressure is mounting on pharmaceutical companies as drug development costs soar past $2.23 billion per drug for major firms, timelines extend over 10 to 15 years and nearly 90% of clinical trials end in failure. At the same time, the demand for faster, more affordable and effective therapies continues to grow. Artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a promising solution, with the potential to revolutionize the discovery, development and delivery of drugs to patients.
This webinar will explore how AI is being utilized to address today's most significant opportunities and challenges in drug discovery and development, as well as where the field is headed in the future. Drawing on the latest data and expert insights, the speakers will assess how AI is performing relative to high expectations, what's working and where improvements are still needed. This webinar will also dissect the competitive arena, covering key players from pharmaceutical giants to "TechBios," as well as the mergers, acquisitions and collaborations that are defining the future.
This webinar will provide a clear-eyed view of where AI is delivering real value in drug development, where it still needs to prove itself and what to watch for next.
Join Sara Mallatt, Director of Healthcare Research, AlphaSense; and Dr. Paul Agapow, Former Director of Data Science, GSK, for the live webinar on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit AI in Drug Discovery & Development: Hype, Reality and What Comes Next.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], https://xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article