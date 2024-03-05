AI in eDiscovery: How to Balance Opportunity with Caution

Exploding data volumes force legal professionals to walk a tightrope between identifying all relevant information and managing cost and risk. AI solves many problems and has become indispensable, but legal teams should proceed carefully. Post this

"Exploding data volumes force legal professionals to walk a tightrope between identifying all relevant information and managing cost and risk. AI solves many problems and has become indispensable, but legal teams should proceed carefully," related Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at eGovernance.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "AI in eDiscovery: Balancing Opportunity with Caution."

Moving from Traditional eDiscovery to TAR

"In the first place, large volumes of data in various locations and formats make it difficult to access relevant information. Secondly, because keyword searches do not take context into account, they may miss important data. Enter technology-assisted review (TAR)."

AI Delivers Clear Benefits for eDiscovery

"Generative AI excels at combing through large datasets to extract and highlight relevant information. AI can also assist with automatically detecting and redacting sensitive data such as PII, thus improving compliance with data privacy regulations."

Every Lucky Penny Has a Flip Side

"Integrating AI into eDiscovery workflows adds another element to an already complex cyber security and privacy landscape. For instance, LLMs typically reside in cloud services such as Microsoft Azure. Additionally, threat actors can potentially poison the data used to train AI algorithms, significantly affecting output."

Responsible Implementation of AI in eDiscovery

Despite these challenges, careful implementation of AI holds immense potential to continue transforming eDiscovery. Legal teams should critically evaluate AI solutions, ensure human oversight, and address ethical considerations throughout the process.

